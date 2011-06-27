Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Almost Perfect...
Third BMW I've owned. BMW got a lot right but they also got a lot wrong. The engine, transmission, styling and handling are all incredible. But everybody knows that. The ergonomics and interior leave a lot to be desired. BMW really lost the form follows function on this one. The cup holders are obvious but where do I put my sunglasses? I don't have keyless start so what's the point of the start button? Instead of putting in a key and turning, I now have and extra unneeded step to start the car. And iDrive? Everything on there could be replaced by a $40 burner phone from Walmart. It's pretty useless although it does look pretty.
Great Convertible
This is my first BMW and my first convertible and I'm duly impressed with both. The car looks and rides great and can be a lot of fun to drive. It's great for long trips as long as your are in the front two seats. Some quirky things like the drive side cup holder is basically on the passenger side and the "wood" interior that's tough to keep clean and spots off of keep the interior from being perfect. The break dust is the absolute worse, especially on the stock 328i wheels. After a year I'm looking to get new wheels because of it. Overall a great car but after getting a 335i as a loaner during maintenance, if I had to do it again it's go for the bigger engine.
ZOOOOOOOOOM!
Purchased a 2009 BMW 335i hardtop convertible eight days and 600 miles ago. So far I love everything about this car. It's as fast as any car I've ever driven, and I owned two Corvettes. Traveling to NC from NJ I averaged 26.4 MPG. So far so good no problems at all and I hope it stays that way. A very elegant piece of German engineering loaded with the latest technology.
Expensive chunk of metal
I will never buy another nor recommend a bmw. German arrogance by not addressing major design issues!! My car has 56k miles. Has cracked valve cover ($1300) and morning misfires due to ?? Unknowns.....fuel pump, electronic, coils, injectors,?? Many blogs on this topic, and many people wasting money fixing things that don't need fixing because bmw mechanics can not troubleshoot properly. Really, even crappy cars will never have these problems. Bmw basically sells LEMONS!! Don't make the same mistake as I have!! I will change to Lexus, just change oil on regular basis, relax, and experience little to no issues!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Ultimate Convertible Great FUN to RIDE
This is my first BMW convertible and it is a blast. The German engineering is without question. The folding convertible top is an engineering marvel. Takes 23 seconds to fold into the trunk. I was happy to see that I still had room in the trunk to store some small things after the top had been stored in this area. Excellent pick up and the interior workmanship is top notch. This is quite the head turner and when you put the top down, you will draw an audience. Fantastic car and fun to drive.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner