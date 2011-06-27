Used 2009 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Almost Perfect... cheapdeep , 01/14/2015 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 26 people found this review helpful Third BMW I've owned. BMW got a lot right but they also got a lot wrong. The engine, transmission, styling and handling are all incredible. But everybody knows that. The ergonomics and interior leave a lot to be desired. BMW really lost the form follows function on this one. The cup holders are obvious but where do I put my sunglasses? I don't have keyless start so what's the point of the start button? Instead of putting in a key and turning, I now have and extra unneeded step to start the car. And iDrive? Everything on there could be replaced by a $40 burner phone from Walmart. It's pretty useless although it does look pretty. Report Abuse

Great Convertible Tony , 06/17/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my first BMW and my first convertible and I'm duly impressed with both. The car looks and rides great and can be a lot of fun to drive. It's great for long trips as long as your are in the front two seats. Some quirky things like the drive side cup holder is basically on the passenger side and the "wood" interior that's tough to keep clean and spots off of keep the interior from being perfect. The break dust is the absolute worse, especially on the stock 328i wheels. After a year I'm looking to get new wheels because of it. Overall a great car but after getting a 335i as a loaner during maintenance, if I had to do it again it's go for the bigger engine.

ZOOOOOOOOOM! OBX BMW , 02/28/2009 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Purchased a 2009 BMW 335i hardtop convertible eight days and 600 miles ago. So far I love everything about this car. It's as fast as any car I've ever driven, and I owned two Corvettes. Traveling to NC from NJ I averaged 26.4 MPG. So far so good no problems at all and I hope it stays that way. A very elegant piece of German engineering loaded with the latest technology.

Expensive chunk of metal Tam , 08/18/2016 335i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 14 of 17 people found this review helpful I will never buy another nor recommend a bmw. German arrogance by not addressing major design issues!! My car has 56k miles. Has cracked valve cover ($1300) and morning misfires due to ?? Unknowns.....fuel pump, electronic, coils, injectors,?? Many blogs on this topic, and many people wasting money fixing things that don't need fixing because bmw mechanics can not troubleshoot properly. Really, even crappy cars will never have these problems. Bmw basically sells LEMONS!! Don't make the same mistake as I have!! I will change to Lexus, just change oil on regular basis, relax, and experience little to no issues!!