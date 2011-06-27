Used 2006 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
The last of the true "ultimate driving machines"
A solidly built car with excellent handling, thanks to steering that puts you in touch with the road, and a suspension that provides a nice compromise between comfort and cornering stability. An exceptionally smooth running engine provides good acceleration; controls that are intuitive and well laid out. A true driver's car for those willing to accept older BMWs' need for relatively frequent and high cost maintenance.
2006 330CI used purchase
Went from a 2000 Z3 to this as i still wanted a convertible with the excellent handling and fun to drive capabilities of the Z3 but something more "practical". This car is amazing to drive and can fit 3 kids with luggage for the weekend with dad to boot! Highly recommend that you "shark" the car as the performance and throttle response is like night and day - dont know why they dont do this at the factory. Also recommend that you install a short shift kit, both upgrades will make a great car even better. So far no major problems in over 30,000kms of spirited driving.
Love the car
Love the car. Have almost 125k miles and no problems, just the usual oil change, tires, brakes changing. Fun, reliable car. Navigation, while as not touch screen, it does allow my passenger use it, while I'm driving.
BMW 330 Convertible
Had a 2004 330 Convertible, with only 43k miles, which got totaled after accident with a pack of deer on 05/01/2015. Immediately started searching for a replacement car, 2004-2006 BMW Convertible. Due to airbag fiasco, also looked & drove 1 Series, 2007-2015 3 Series & other convertibles nothing beat my 2004 330, so looked across entire country & found a 2006 330 with 36k miles. I AM VERY,VERY HAPPY with car. In my opinion nothing beats the the 2002-2006 Bimmers, especially when it comes to convertibles.
Lemon
Thought BMW was a reliable, long lasting car manufacturer, but this adorable car has turned out to be a lemon. The car is very stylish, good body lines and just down right pretty. The auto convertible top is simple and quick to use and still leaves a roomy trunk. Bucket seats are about the most comfortable seats I've owned. Gas mileage is good 25+ mpg on highway and I'm a fast driver. Handling and braking performance are superior. But, it's been one thing after another, mirrors broke, wood look trim cracked, seat belt holders broke, interior door knob broke, window button broke, air vents in dash broke, in-dash cubbyhole storage compartment door broke, delay wipers erratic. Feel deceived
