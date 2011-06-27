Used 2006 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

The last of the true "ultimate driving machines" Mike K. , 02/19/2016 330Ci 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 28 of 28 people found this review helpful A solidly built car with excellent handling, thanks to steering that puts you in touch with the road, and a suspension that provides a nice compromise between comfort and cornering stability. An exceptionally smooth running engine provides good acceleration; controls that are intuitive and well laid out. A true driver's car for those willing to accept older BMWs' need for relatively frequent and high cost maintenance. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2006 330CI used purchase graeme silvera , 02/20/2015 330Ci 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Went from a 2000 Z3 to this as i still wanted a convertible with the excellent handling and fun to drive capabilities of the Z3 but something more "practical". This car is amazing to drive and can fit 3 kids with luggage for the weekend with dad to boot! Highly recommend that you "shark" the car as the performance and throttle response is like night and day - dont know why they dont do this at the factory. Also recommend that you install a short shift kit, both upgrades will make a great car even better. So far no major problems in over 30,000kms of spirited driving.

Love the car mrsnitrobob , 09/16/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Love the car. Have almost 125k miles and no problems, just the usual oil change, tires, brakes changing. Fun, reliable car. Navigation, while as not touch screen, it does allow my passenger use it, while I'm driving.

BMW 330 Convertible marvin Harris , 07/07/2016 330Ci 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Had a 2004 330 Convertible, with only 43k miles, which got totaled after accident with a pack of deer on 05/01/2015. Immediately started searching for a replacement car, 2004-2006 BMW Convertible. Due to airbag fiasco, also looked & drove 1 Series, 2007-2015 3 Series & other convertibles nothing beat my 2004 330, so looked across entire country & found a 2006 330 with 36k miles. I AM VERY,VERY HAPPY with car. In my opinion nothing beats the the 2002-2006 Bimmers, especially when it comes to convertibles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value