Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews
Best wagon I've ever owned - Hands down
Purchased my wagon used from a local dealer after selling my Subaru Outback. I was turned off initially by the stiff steering, but now I am hooked with the "driving experience" this car gives - including the seemingly stiff steering. Being in Colorado, I experience many different driving conditions ranging from hot 100 degree dry days down to subzero and totally ice covered roads. This wagon has exceeded my expectations, and outperforms any of my previous Subaru's AWD systems. This car inspires confidence in any driving condition, and the attention to detail and level of engineering is outstanding.
Great car
Great car, I bought my wagon with 91k miles on it and it still drives fantastic. The only issu is the intermittent coolant light that is driving me crazy. Otherwise it still corners, accelerates, and is comfortable as new.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun-to-drive and practical
My wife & I bought our blue 325iT certified pre-owned and have been extremely happy with the car. (And at CPO pricing, almost a bargain.) The car is as fun to drive as the 325 sedan and even sticks better in the curves due to its slight rearward weight bias and lowered suspension. At freeway speeds, we get 32 mpg! (City fuel economy, tho, is a poor 18 mpg.) Rear seat area is adequate but not spacious but we find the rear cargo area just fine (if you need to carry a 70-inch TV, maybe you need a bigger wagon). The Premium Package is superb - very luxurious and power-everything - get it. Fit and finish are also superb and our reliability has been pretty rock solid. A fabulous car.
BMW = Practical
Wife and I had our first kid and dumped a minivan for the BMW wagon. She loves everything about this car. The AWD is good in the snow and 2 Britax car seats fit comfortably in the back with the armrest down. With enough space to pack all the kiddie stuff in the rear, my wife loves the ride, stability, safety, and overall ride of the wagon. Who's kidding... I love driving it too.
WOW !!
This is my very first BMW!! But it WILL not be the last! The handling on the highway, especially in traffic and through the endless construction zones surrounded by trucks, is incredible! I feel safe like never before, and driving is actually FUN!!
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner