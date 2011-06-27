Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Best wagon I've ever owned - Hands down amishthunder , 03/29/2012 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased my wagon used from a local dealer after selling my Subaru Outback. I was turned off initially by the stiff steering, but now I am hooked with the "driving experience" this car gives - including the seemingly stiff steering. Being in Colorado, I experience many different driving conditions ranging from hot 100 degree dry days down to subzero and totally ice covered roads. This wagon has exceeded my expectations, and outperforms any of my previous Subaru's AWD systems. This car inspires confidence in any driving condition, and the attention to detail and level of engineering is outstanding. Report Abuse

Great car Randall Randall , 08/18/2017 325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car, I bought my wagon with 91k miles on it and it still drives fantastic. The only issu is the intermittent coolant light that is driving me crazy. Otherwise it still corners, accelerates, and is comfortable as new. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fun-to-drive and practical Harry in Los Angeles , 04/15/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My wife & I bought our blue 325iT certified pre-owned and have been extremely happy with the car. (And at CPO pricing, almost a bargain.) The car is as fun to drive as the 325 sedan and even sticks better in the curves due to its slight rearward weight bias and lowered suspension. At freeway speeds, we get 32 mpg! (City fuel economy, tho, is a poor 18 mpg.) Rear seat area is adequate but not spacious but we find the rear cargo area just fine (if you need to carry a 70-inch TV, maybe you need a bigger wagon). The Premium Package is superb - very luxurious and power-everything - get it. Fit and finish are also superb and our reliability has been pretty rock solid. A fabulous car.

BMW = Practical Kenny , 05/15/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Wife and I had our first kid and dumped a minivan for the BMW wagon. She loves everything about this car. The AWD is good in the snow and 2 Britax car seats fit comfortably in the back with the armrest down. With enough space to pack all the kiddie stuff in the rear, my wife loves the ride, stability, safety, and overall ride of the wagon. Who's kidding... I love driving it too.