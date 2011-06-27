  1. Home
Used 2004 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

4.7
4.7
23 reviews
Best wagon I've ever owned - Hands down

amishthunder, 03/29/2012
Purchased my wagon used from a local dealer after selling my Subaru Outback. I was turned off initially by the stiff steering, but now I am hooked with the "driving experience" this car gives - including the seemingly stiff steering. Being in Colorado, I experience many different driving conditions ranging from hot 100 degree dry days down to subzero and totally ice covered roads. This wagon has exceeded my expectations, and outperforms any of my previous Subaru's AWD systems. This car inspires confidence in any driving condition, and the attention to detail and level of engineering is outstanding.

Great car

Randall Randall, 08/18/2017
325i Rwd 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M)
Great car, I bought my wagon with 91k miles on it and it still drives fantastic. The only issu is the intermittent coolant light that is driving me crazy. Otherwise it still corners, accelerates, and is comfortable as new.

Fun-to-drive and practical

Harry in Los Angeles, 04/15/2005
My wife & I bought our blue 325iT certified pre-owned and have been extremely happy with the car. (And at CPO pricing, almost a bargain.) The car is as fun to drive as the 325 sedan and even sticks better in the curves due to its slight rearward weight bias and lowered suspension. At freeway speeds, we get 32 mpg! (City fuel economy, tho, is a poor 18 mpg.) Rear seat area is adequate but not spacious but we find the rear cargo area just fine (if you need to carry a 70-inch TV, maybe you need a bigger wagon). The Premium Package is superb - very luxurious and power-everything - get it. Fit and finish are also superb and our reliability has been pretty rock solid. A fabulous car.

BMW = Practical

Kenny, 05/15/2007
Wife and I had our first kid and dumped a minivan for the BMW wagon. She loves everything about this car. The AWD is good in the snow and 2 Britax car seats fit comfortably in the back with the armrest down. With enough space to pack all the kiddie stuff in the rear, my wife loves the ride, stability, safety, and overall ride of the wagon. Who's kidding... I love driving it too.

WOW !!

J.B.A., 11/30/2003
This is my very first BMW!! But it WILL not be the last! The handling on the highway, especially in traffic and through the endless construction zones surrounded by trucks, is incredible! I feel safe like never before, and driving is actually FUN!!

