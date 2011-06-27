Used 2001 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

GREAT CAR! JB GARRISON , 01/05/2016 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful Owning my 2001 325i for 8 years, 80K+ miles, only replaced battery, cooling system (just last month) and rear window motors (both in one week). But overall, GREAT! Handles very well, stops on a dime! comfort and great mileage: drive from Indy to Destin FLA only 1.5 tanks. Don't want to get rid of this beauty. Now at 120K+ miles, may sell. But do not want to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I get why they're so notoriously popular cactusleaf , 03/12/2015 325i Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I feel more confident in this car's handling, safety, and build quality than I've felt with any other car I've driven, even much newer cars. It's like a suit that's been tailored to your every curve and line and fits like a glove. Nothing is out of place. Then again, nothing is extremely endearing either. It's staid and true, if a little conservative. But damn is it great! Despite its age, everything works and it feels like a car that's been around only a few years. Its timeless styling still holds up on a road full of cars 10-15 years newer; you'd never know it was designed last century. Its faults are few, some significant, but none deal-breaking. Dat engine tho! My God, that engine.

Fabulous Buy ptarmigan , 02/10/2012 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my 330xi over 11 years ago and now have 110,000+ miles with it (still without having to replace brake pads!). Most recently I put Michelin Pilot Sport A/S Plus tires on it which improves its already impressive handling in bad weather. It's incredibly fun to drive and has been relatively economical to maintain.

Had it for 10 years and 150K miles later Beamer family , 09/30/2010 8 of 9 people found this review helpful and still drives great! We bought our BMW 10 years ago at 40K miles from a friend. Since we have owned it, we have been in a couple of fender benders, got paint splashed on it, and now the power windows are going out but the original transmission still drives like the first day we bought it and very strong! You feel the difference in a BMW vs. say a Lexus or any other Japanese car! It hugs the road and you are total control of your car. We're expecting to get another 50K miles on it and plan to hand it down to our son then we are upgrading to a 330 convertible.