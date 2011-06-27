Used 2001 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

330 Ci Bought Based on Reviews Here taggart01 , 11/04/2012 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my '01 with 124k on it back in '08 based on a bulk of the reviews from this site and research I've done from other sites. Sure you're going to find people that complain that things went wrong but I was thinking of a used car with a lot of miles. I've replaced control arm bushings, water pump, coolant resevoir, valve cover gasket. I learned how to do most of the work myself so the cost is minimal and at times the work enjoyable/rewarding. Expensive to maintain? Sure as with ANY car if you take it to the dealers. If you're looking for low maintenance neither this car nor ANY used car is it. Leasing is your option. Report Abuse

great car to have for a short time. sadiej , 04/09/2015 325Ci Rwd 2dr Coupe (2.5L 6cyl 5M) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 5 years now and it has honestly been amazing, until recently. I always have done all regular maintenance, such as oil changes etc. Ive also always had it repaired at Euro auto shops. This car was cheap to purchase and can be cheap to maintain, just as long as you GET RID OF IT when it hits between 150-160k miles. Now at around 170k miles it has been in the shop every other month and spent $6000 in the past 5 months, after being every fixed the body shop says it should be good for a year, but a month later something randomly breaks. There hasn't even been any warnings that it would break down again.

Good Reliable Car mzurada , 09/05/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I really enjoy my BMW. The coupe is one of the most aesthetically pleasing cars to look at and I wouldn't change a thing when it comes to styling. The sports seats are firm and fantastically comfortable -- my back gets really sore from bad car seats and these are good enough to drive 12 hours a day. My car has a sports suspension which gives it superb handling but the automatic transmission makes my 325 a little underpowered so if you are into speed get the stick. The fuel economy in mixed city/highway driving is only about 22 mpg which is probably average for a car of this age with this type of performance characteristics.

5.5 years ok to review now cj , 10/23/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful purchased with 15k miles on her. First of all dealer maintenance is costly. I have learned to do a lot of diy jobs and that makes the cost of ownership reasonable. handles great and engine smooth as silk. the car has never let me down but i do all the recommended service. gas mileage on the highway gets me 30-31mpg.Many of these e46 models on the market now are worth more than they are selling for. bmws just do not hold there value well these days. My car runs as well as the day i purchased it and nothing leaks and for a 9 year old car with 125k i am happy. I gave reliability an 8 and not higher because i do a lot of preventative maintenance.