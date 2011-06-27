Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

bimmerpilot , 01/07/2007

Got this fifth BMW used with 98k on it, had the obvious mechanical faults repaired but NOT the radiator, which I learned has an estimated life of 90k miles. Big, costly mistake! In spite of this, I rate this BMW second best out of five. If you maintain the car, it will give good service. Of all the 12 or so cars I have owned, BMWs have been the most satisfying to own & drive. I rate it above Mercedes for a driver's car; highway performance is great, handling can't be beat by any car that I can afford. It's not perfect, but what is? If you do the required maintenance ($$$) it won't let you down, plus it's great fun to drive. The 3 series is easy to park and has good performance and comfort.