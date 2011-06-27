  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1993 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 3 Series
5(81%)4(13%)3(0%)2(0%)1(6%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,864
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

318is Fun

Elliot, 03/04/2002
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Great fun at a reasonable price. Superb handling plus good acceleration with optional Dinan chip (well worth it). At nearly 110k miles, car is a solid and trouble free as when it was bought.

Report Abuse

Great car, but costly repairs

bimmerpilot, 01/07/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Got this fifth BMW used with 98k on it, had the obvious mechanical faults repaired but NOT the radiator, which I learned has an estimated life of 90k miles. Big, costly mistake! In spite of this, I rate this BMW second best out of five. If you maintain the car, it will give good service. Of all the 12 or so cars I have owned, BMWs have been the most satisfying to own & drive. I rate it above Mercedes for a driver's car; highway performance is great, handling can't be beat by any car that I can afford. It's not perfect, but what is? If you do the required maintenance ($$$) it won't let you down, plus it's great fun to drive. The 3 series is easy to park and has good performance and comfort.

Report Abuse

Monica

Monica , 04/28/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

It's been a great car!

Report Abuse

Simply the Best..

JD's BMW, 06/16/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The only thing I can say is you do not know what you are missing until you drive one. They are fun to drive and you will enjoy every momment of the ride. They truely are the Ultimate drive machine.

Report Abuse

93 Bimmer 318is

CZEGO82, 06/22/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I owned this vehicle for several months now and since i bought it, i have not had any problems with it. Car runs perfect and requires very little maintance. For a small 1.8L engine car has a lot of power. Presonally i would expect it to burn little less fuell but still its not too bad.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles