Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
318is Fun
Great fun at a reasonable price. Superb handling plus good acceleration with optional Dinan chip (well worth it). At nearly 110k miles, car is a solid and trouble free as when it was bought.
Great car, but costly repairs
Got this fifth BMW used with 98k on it, had the obvious mechanical faults repaired but NOT the radiator, which I learned has an estimated life of 90k miles. Big, costly mistake! In spite of this, I rate this BMW second best out of five. If you maintain the car, it will give good service. Of all the 12 or so cars I have owned, BMWs have been the most satisfying to own & drive. I rate it above Mercedes for a driver's car; highway performance is great, handling can't be beat by any car that I can afford. It's not perfect, but what is? If you do the required maintenance ($$$) it won't let you down, plus it's great fun to drive. The 3 series is easy to park and has good performance and comfort.
Monica
It's been a great car!
Simply the Best..
The only thing I can say is you do not know what you are missing until you drive one. They are fun to drive and you will enjoy every momment of the ride. They truely are the Ultimate drive machine.
93 Bimmer 318is
I owned this vehicle for several months now and since i bought it, i have not had any problems with it. Car runs perfect and requires very little maintance. For a small 1.8L engine car has a lot of power. Presonally i would expect it to burn little less fuell but still its not too bad.
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 1993 BMW 3 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner