Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Best of both worlds Blaze Nielsen , 01/24/2016 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Previous car was a 328 Xi. The Gran Tourismo gives you LOTS more room front and especially rear seats for long legged passengers. Handling is comfy in standard "old folks" mode easy on your butt, however with the sport package option, press a button and steering, transmission and suspension kick in to provide that old familiar handling performance I knew with the previous BMW. For people who like to throw a bunch of stuff in the back of their car, this is perfect. This is a car I plan on keeping for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

Value missing - value still comes up short Roger Levy , 02/04/2016 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I've owned 3, 5, and 7 series BMW's which now includes the 328i xDrive GT. All exhibit good workmanship, tight construction and nice drive characteristics. Unfortunately I have two issues with this new BMW: (1) too many of the safety features now standard on other autos are extra cost options on the BMW, and (2) electronics are now being used to replace many features that are better provided through more conventional means. Regarding safety features - for example blind spot warning and lane monitoring are often standard features on many Hondas, Toyotas, and other autos, however they are extra cost options on this BMW. Although not safety related, heated front seats which are also now standard on other autos are extra cost items. Regarding the electronics - While the central electronics has been improved, the radio controls and many of the other electronics are still way too confusing and some seem unnecessary. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

In its own class Richard Wilson , 06/24/2016 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Practical aspects of a SUV while still as sleek as a sedan. Cofortable and quiet. Lots of rear seat leg room and flexible storage space. Fun to drive. Lots to learn with all the gadgets. If you don't get the various packages built to your specifications (2-3 months), then have to compromise on what's available - not a lot of these around - in its niche class. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best car I have owned Steve , 09/08/2016 328i xDrive SULEV 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is more like a crossover as you have plenty of room in the rear with the hatchback and the rear seats fold down for even more cargo. The ride is smooth and quiet. Plenty of power when you need it and I have not had one issue with this vehicle. Great for long trips with plenty of leg room in the rear seat. The gas mileage is great for this size vehicle (35-37 on the highway) and it is a whole different platform than the standard 328 - much more roomy inside. Love this car. 09/11/2017 update; Had to replace all tires at 23K. Other than that, the car performs great, gets lots of compliments, and has average mileage of 33.1 MPG. We plan to keep this ride a long time - more than enough power for us Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value