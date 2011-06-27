Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best of both worlds
Previous car was a 328 Xi. The Gran Tourismo gives you LOTS more room front and especially rear seats for long legged passengers. Handling is comfy in standard "old folks" mode easy on your butt, however with the sport package option, press a button and steering, transmission and suspension kick in to provide that old familiar handling performance I knew with the previous BMW. For people who like to throw a bunch of stuff in the back of their car, this is perfect. This is a car I plan on keeping for a long time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Value missing - value still comes up short
I've owned 3, 5, and 7 series BMW's which now includes the 328i xDrive GT. All exhibit good workmanship, tight construction and nice drive characteristics. Unfortunately I have two issues with this new BMW: (1) too many of the safety features now standard on other autos are extra cost options on the BMW, and (2) electronics are now being used to replace many features that are better provided through more conventional means. Regarding safety features - for example blind spot warning and lane monitoring are often standard features on many Hondas, Toyotas, and other autos, however they are extra cost options on this BMW. Although not safety related, heated front seats which are also now standard on other autos are extra cost items. Regarding the electronics - While the central electronics has been improved, the radio controls and many of the other electronics are still way too confusing and some seem unnecessary.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
In its own class
Practical aspects of a SUV while still as sleek as a sedan. Cofortable and quiet. Lots of rear seat leg room and flexible storage space. Fun to drive. Lots to learn with all the gadgets. If you don't get the various packages built to your specifications (2-3 months), then have to compromise on what's available - not a lot of these around - in its niche class.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best car I have owned
This car is more like a crossover as you have plenty of room in the rear with the hatchback and the rear seats fold down for even more cargo. The ride is smooth and quiet. Plenty of power when you need it and I have not had one issue with this vehicle. Great for long trips with plenty of leg room in the rear seat. The gas mileage is great for this size vehicle (35-37 on the highway) and it is a whole different platform than the standard 328 - much more roomy inside. Love this car. 09/11/2017 update; Had to replace all tires at 23K. Other than that, the car performs great, gets lots of compliments, and has average mileage of 33.1 MPG. We plan to keep this ride a long time - more than enough power for us
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fabulous
This car checks all the boxes for me. It is fun to drive, smooth and quiet, and very practical. It was delivered in perfect condition, free from any defects. It is beautiful too, regardless of what the "boy racer" aficionados think. To get just what I wanted I ordered out and had it made. It took them a little less than 6 weeks to get it made in Germany and delivered to me. I think this is pretty darn good, since the last BMW I ordered was assembled in Spartanburg SC, USA and it took over 4 weeks. There was no learning curve at all for me to learn how to use the tech and other features on this car, since I was a returning BMW customer. BMW does a good job of training new customers with their product experts at the dealership also. The sales and service experience at my dealership have been outstanding. I am looking forward to some great road trips in this "dream machine".
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series Gran Turismo
Related Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner