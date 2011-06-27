  1. Home
2019 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
What more can you ask for

Oz, 10/14/2018
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
17 of 21 people found this review helpful

early in my ownership so everything is not known but the car is well balanced, the sound of the Six makes you want to drive it more, has plenty of power, has Harmon kardon sound which is fantastic the LED headlights light up the road at night like daylight..! and it is just the size it should be, Sorry BMW not too fat... like they are all becoming. Ok I love it..

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Outstanding

TomD, 05/15/2020
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you want a powerful and relatively fuel efficient sports car that is a blast to drive—this is it

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
