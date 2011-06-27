2019 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Consumer Reviews
MSRP Starting at
$47,800
Compare dealer price quotes
What more can you ask for
Oz, 10/14/2018
M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
17 of 21 people found this review helpful
early in my ownership so everything is not known but the car is well balanced, the sound of the Six makes you want to drive it more, has plenty of power, has Harmon kardon sound which is fantastic the LED headlights light up the road at night like daylight..! and it is just the size it should be, Sorry BMW not too fat... like they are all becoming. Ok I love it..
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding
TomD, 05/15/2020
M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
If you want a powerful and relatively fuel efficient sports car that is a blast to drive—this is it
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 2 Series
Related 2019 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020