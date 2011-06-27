2019 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Consumer Reviews

Oz , 10/14/2018 M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

early in my ownership so everything is not known but the car is well balanced, the sound of the Six makes you want to drive it more, has plenty of power, has Harmon kardon sound which is fantastic the LED headlights light up the road at night like daylight..! and it is just the size it should be, Sorry BMW not too fat... like they are all becoming. Ok I love it..