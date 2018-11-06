More about the 2019 BMW 2 Series

BMWs are known for their luxurious interiors, stirring performance and solid build quality. They're also known for being rather pricey. BMW's entry-level coupe, the 2 Series, manages to deliver all of the thrills and refinement at a price that rivals that of a Ford Mustang GT. The 2019 BMW 2 Series is available as either a coupe or convertible in 230i and M240i trims, which are mainly distinguished by engines. The 230i coupe is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the M240i gets a 3.0-liter turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp. Standard feature highlights for the 230i include 17-inch wheels, LED and foglights, selectable drive modes, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, simulated-leather upholstery, a rearview camera, a 6.5-inch infotainment screen with the iDrive control, and BMW's ConnectedDrive telematics. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking at city speeds and daytime pedestrian detection, lane departure warning and a drowsy driver warning system. Convertible models come with a power-folding fabric top and a mesh wind deflector. The 240i coupe adds 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, a sunroof, sporty exterior flourishes, a rear spoiler, a sport exhaust, an adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, a universal garage door opener and satellite radio. Most features are available as options on supporting trims. The Premium package adds a navigation system, an upgraded instrument panel, remote control of some systems through a smartphone app, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. Other add-ons include adaptive headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Apple CarPlay, and a 12-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. We recommend the 230i for most drivers and the M240i for more performance-oriented pilots. Depending on which model you choose, the 2019 BMW 2 Series competes well against the Mercedes CLA and the Audi S3. Use all of the tools available at Edmunds to find out which one is best for you.

2019 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive Overview

The 2019 BMW 2 Series M240i xDrive is offered in the following styles: M240i xDrive 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and M240i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

