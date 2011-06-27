Used 2017 BMW 2 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun car to own and drive.
I have owned this 230xi convertible for 38 months and have 28,000 miles on it. I drove it to Fla. in 2017 accounting for 3,000 miles. I got 34 mpg and it held the road very well. The front seats are very comfortable but the back seats are short on legroom and somewhat difficult to enter and exit. I knew this shortcoming when I bought the car and a 9 yr. old is the only passenger in the back. The performance is excellent and I have had no mechanical difficulties. The service was free for 3 yrs./36 K miles! (the last free service was in Sept. 2019). The warranty is 48 months/50,000 miles. I strongly recommend this car. (The 2019 is unchanged). Purchased in Oct. 2016. In convertible weather with the top down, I get a lot of compliments—it is navy blue metallic with a cognac leather interior—very striking
Tires are defective
I have had 10 flat tires on the car since I leased it 17 months ago. I am not even driving it much due to fear of getting another flat. On one pothole, 3 tires blew.
No active safety whatsoever!
Although BMW provides some of the active safety on other cars, Blind spot detection and surround cameras are not available on 230i Convertible whatsoever. In addition, it hurts that BMW otherwise has it on other cars but not on this model. The worst this for me was that BMW representatives assured me that the car will have all of these active safety options if Driver Assistance Plus is ordered, which came bundled with Navigation system and Premium Package, and which increases the price for additional $4,900. BUT IT WAS NOT INCLUDED!
LOVE MY NEW CAR!!
It's simply just a beautiful car that demonstrates the workmanship of the BMW engineers.
Great Toy
Just purchased a 2017 certified BMW 230 xi convertible. This was purchased as a toy and it really does the job. It is great fun to drive with the top down but it is also amazingly quiet and comfortable with the top up. It's not a race car but the 238 hp 4 cylinder engine has plenty of pep. I've only had the car for about 3 weeks, but so far I love it.
