Used 2010 BMW 1 Series Consumer Reviews
Trophy Wife
My BMW is what was promised: "The Ultimate Driving machine". It's fast, fun and flirty. However..... This car is for the person who would be willing to support a trophy wife (or pool boy). It's gorgeous and the envy of all, but she continually wants new things and things cost!! Beware, it's going to be a bumpy ride. Tires - runflats. Nice thought, but they ride rough. Replacement is $350 each and meant to last only 35,000 miles. They go "flat" rather easily. (Three flats in 6 months) I had a complete blow out after hitting a pothole. Cost vs trade-in value is not what I expected.
MY 2010 BMW 135i Coupe
This is my 4th BMW since 2001 and by far my least favorite. This is due to the fact that it took a year to get my car running properly. There are major issues with the fuel pump and turbos that require either software upgrades or complete replacement. There are 2 class action lawsuits dealing with this issue which has caused the value of my car to drop over 10 grand in just 1 year. I also had multiple paint issues that have finally been made right and my car now looks like it should have at delivery a year ago. I blame the dealership for this and for not standing behind the car in the beginning. It's too bad that not all BMW dealerships are created equal. Also, the fuel mileage is poor!
Lots of engine for such a small car!!!
The result is a truly impressive power-to-weight ratio. BMW used their time-tested inline six, with bulletproof reliability and hits it out of the park. I also tested a new, 2015 Audi A3 and the 128i still runs circles around it. Where else can you get Porsche Boxster performance for under $30,000? Nowhere...that's where! If this car cannot get your blood boiling.....you're already DEAD.
Bach, Beethoven & Brahms...
... are moaning in their graves at the standard sound system. It lacks power, the little speakers in the doors sound like transistor radios, and the player always defaults to radio, so you get a blast of static or commercial noise whenever you start the car or eject a CD. (Last year's standard system included 10 speakers; in 2010 I count six.) The weak dollar apparently has caused BMW also to eliminate last year's standard moonroof. So the price point has been maintained, but you get less car. That said, it is a sharp little machine, my first BMW.
Makes us feel younger
The 2010 convertible replaced our 2007 series 3 sedan. Feels the same as I drive it around southern Florida. With the top down I feel about twenty years younger and it is a fun drive. Tight turns, great acceleration, the joy of cruising around has reappeared. Cost was similar to my series three car. Blue tooth option is a must. Safety features abound.
