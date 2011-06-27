  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 1 Series
  4. Used 2010 BMW 1 Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i Features & Specs

More about the 2010 1 Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,200
See 1 Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower230 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,200
M Sport Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,200
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
10 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,200
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,200
BMW Assist w/Bluetoothyes
Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Navigation Systemyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Boston Leatheryes
Through-Loading System w/Integrated Transport Bagyes
Park Distance Controlyes
M Sports Leather Steering Wheel w/Paddle Shiftersyes
Light Burl Walnut Trimyes
Premium Hi-Fi Systemyes
Power Front Seats w/Driver Seat Memoryyes
Glacier Silver Aluminum Trimyes
Automatic High Beamsyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Gray Poplar Wood Trimyes
Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
iPod and USB Adapteryes
Smartphone Integrationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Front head room38.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.2 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room31.3 in.
Rear shoulder room42.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Metallic Paintyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Taupe Soft Topyes
Rear-Mounted Bike Rack Preparationyes
Moonlight Black Soft Topyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Front track58.3 in.
Length171.7 in.
Curb weight3494 lbs.
Gross weight4398 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height55.6 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width68.8 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Le Mans-Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Montego Blue Metallic
  • Blue Water Metallic
  • Space Gray Metallic
  • Cashmere Silver Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Deep Sea Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leatherette
  • Taupe, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Savanna Beige, leather
  • Gray, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Coral Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,200
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,200
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See 1 Series Inventory

Related Used 2010 BMW 1 Series 128i info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles