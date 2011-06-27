Estimated values
2010 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,166
|$9,846
|$11,045
|Clean
|$7,612
|$9,174
|$10,257
|Average
|$6,503
|$7,832
|$8,682
|Rough
|$5,395
|$6,490
|$7,107
Estimated values
2010 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,471
|$6,724
|$7,610
|Clean
|$5,100
|$6,265
|$7,068
|Average
|$4,358
|$5,349
|$5,982
|Rough
|$3,615
|$4,432
|$4,897
Estimated values
2010 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,157
|$9,865
|$11,084
|Clean
|$7,603
|$9,193
|$10,294
|Average
|$6,496
|$7,847
|$8,713
|Rough
|$5,389
|$6,502
|$7,132
Estimated values
2010 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,566
|$7,918
|$8,883
|Clean
|$6,121
|$7,378
|$8,250
|Average
|$5,229
|$6,299
|$6,983
|Rough
|$4,338
|$5,219
|$5,716