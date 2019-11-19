Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California

CONNELL CHEVROLET IS OPEN MONDAY-SATURDAY 8:30-8 PM. SUNDAY 10-8. Factory MSRP: $39,515 Dealer Discount of $2,500 off MSRP Price includes: $1500 - Chevrolet Select Market Lease Loyalty Cash Offer. Exp. 09/30/2020 $3000 - Costco Member Private Offer . Exp. 01/04/2021 $8500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Please check with dealer for eligiblity for the listed rebates. See dealer for details. Connell Chevrolet makes every effort to list correct price and rebates. Information is provided by third party and is subject to verification. Please speak to authorized manager for confirmation of any and all listed prices and rebates. All information is subject to change.LT trim, MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior. Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Remote Engine Start, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot Chevrolet LT with MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior features a Electric Motor.OPTION PACKAGESDC FAST CHARGING, COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (KI3) automatic heated steering wheel, (N34) 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD), ENGINE, NONE (STD).MORE ABOUT USCONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Dealer Review:

Miguel made it easy for us and got us exactly what we were looking for. Thank you!!!

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

119 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ 110 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1FY6S09L4130108

Stock: L130108

Listed since: 08-17-2020