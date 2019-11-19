Best Hatchback Lease Deals & Specials

What Are the Best Hatchback Lease Deals Near me?

There are 14,738 matching lease deals for Hatchback models. Dealers near you have Hatchback models available from $177 per month, to $659 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Hatchback lease deals

How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Hatchback?

The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS is $308 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE, for $269/mo, or a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE, for $308/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Hatchback lease deals

Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Hatchback?

Monthly lease payments for a Hatchback can be as much as $31 or $230 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Hatchback lease deals
  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS in Dark Red
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark LS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $15,495

    Est. Lease: $308/mo
  • 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE in Gray
    new

    2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $29,193

    Est. Lease: $269/mo
  • 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT in Black
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $39,515

    Est. Lease: $308/mo
  • 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE in Gray
    new

    2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $27,725

    Est. Lease: $177/mo
  • 2021 Toyota Prius LE in Gray
    new

    2021 Toyota Prius LE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $27,143

    Est. Lease: $369/mo
  • 2020 Toyota Prius LE in Off White/Cream
    new

    2020 Toyota Prius LE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $27,663

    Est. Lease: $310/mo
  • 2020 Honda Fit LX in Black
    new

    2020 Honda Fit LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $17,945

  • 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS in Gray
    new

    2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $42,935

    Est. Lease: $359/mo
  • 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS in Gray
    new

    2021 Chevrolet Spark LS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $15,495

  • 2020 Hyundai Venue SE in Black
    new

    2020 Hyundai Venue SE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $19,870

    Est. Lease: $263/mo
  • 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $39,785

    Est. Lease: $297/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Impreza Premium

    Exterior
    Interior

    $25,838

    Est. Lease: $247/mo
  • 2020 Honda Civic EX in Gray
    new

    2020 Honda Civic EX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $25,205

    Est. Lease: $288/mo
  • 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL in White
    new

    2020 Hyundai Venue SEL

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,690

    Est. Lease: $193/mo
  • 2020 Honda Fit EX in Silver
    new

    2020 Honda Fit EX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,015

    Est. Lease: $209/mo
  • 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS in White
    new

    2021 Chevrolet Spark LS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $15,495

  • 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS in Dark Red
    new

    2020 Chevrolet Spark LS

    Exterior
    Interior

    $15,345

    Est. Lease: $301/mo
  • 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION in Gray
    new

    2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION

    Exterior
    Interior

    $49,374

    Est. Lease: $659/mo

