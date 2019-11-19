Best Hatchback Lease Deals & Specials
What Are the Best Hatchback Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 14,738 matching lease deals for Hatchback models. Dealers near you have Hatchback models available from $177 per month, to $659 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Hatchback lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Hatchback?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS is $308 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE, for $269/mo, or a 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE, for $308/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Hatchback lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Hatchback?
- Monthly lease payments for a Hatchback can be as much as $31 or $230 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Hatchback lease deals
$15,495Est. Lease: $308/mo
Johnny Londoff Chevrolet - Florissant / Missouri
See what's behind you with the back up camera on this model. The vehicle is front wheel drive. This small car is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. This Chevrolet Spark gleams with a flashy red exterior. The vehicle has a 1.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. It is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This small car is easy to park.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA8LC473589
Stock: C0-1258
Listed since: 06-26-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$29,193Est. Lease: $269/mo
Waite Toyota - Watertown / New York
2020 Toyota Prius Prime LEBackup camera, Smart Key entry with Push Button ignition, Bluetooth, Toyota Safety Sense P, Apple Car Play/Android Auto, Safety Connect, Heated front seats.Waite Toyota is family owned and operated, serving Northern New York since 1929.
Dealer Review:
Tim went above and beyond to ensure that I got everything I wanted in my new Camry! I highly recommend Tim!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius Prime LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
54 Combined MPG (55 City/53 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFP4L3155295
Stock: E7639
Listed since: 04-30-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$39,515Est. Lease: $308/mo
Connell Chevrolet - Costa Mesa / California
CONNELL CHEVROLET IS OPEN MONDAY-SATURDAY 8:30-8 PM. SUNDAY 10-8. Factory MSRP: $39,515 Dealer Discount of $2,500 off MSRP Price includes: $1500 - Chevrolet Select Market Lease Loyalty Cash Offer. Exp. 09/30/2020 $3000 - Costco Member Private Offer . Exp. 01/04/2021 $8500 - Chevrolet Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 09/30/2020All advertised prices are net of factory rebates. Leases are excluded. Please check with dealer for eligiblity for the listed rebates. See dealer for details. Connell Chevrolet makes every effort to list correct price and rebates. Information is provided by third party and is subject to verification. Please speak to authorized manager for confirmation of any and all listed prices and rebates. All information is subject to change.LT trim, MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior. Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Remote Engine Start, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT.. DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGEKEY FEATURES INCLUDEPower Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, WiFi Hotspot Chevrolet LT with MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC exterior and DARK GALVANIZED/SKY COOL GRAY interior features a Electric Motor.OPTION PACKAGESDC FAST CHARGING, COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats, (KI3) automatic heated steering wheel, (N34) 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel and (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UD7) Rear Park Assist, AUDIO SYSTEM, CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 10.2" diagonal LCD color touch-screen, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock, includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice command pass-through to phone; featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD), ENGINE, NONE (STD).MORE ABOUT USCONNELL CHEVROLET SERVING ORANGE COUNTY SINCE 1964 THE ORANGE COUNTY ORIGINALPlease confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Dealer Review:
Miguel made it easy for us and got us exactly what we were looking for. Thank you!!!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
119 Combined MPG (N/A City/110 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1FY6S09L4130108
Stock: L130108
Listed since: 08-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,725Est. Lease: $177/mo
Ourisman Hyundai of Bowie - Bowie / Maryland
Summit Gray Pearl 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE FWD 6-Speed EcoShift Dual Clutch I4 Free Car Washes for Life!, Loaner Car for Scheduled Maintenance!, I4. New Vehicle Prices exclude tax, tags, destination and a dealer processing fee of $500. Price includes: $1500 - Retail Bonus Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Jack J. Made the purchase experence great. He was able to obtain my vehicle to my exact color/trum specifiactions. Although it eas not in stick he was able to coordiante with another Hyundai dealership in New York and i had my vehicle the next day. Jack J. Also ensured that i knew evrthing about my new car inside and out. Go see Jack, he will set you straight.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHC65LD7LU199046
Stock: 1199046
Listed since: 03-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,143Est. Lease: $369/mo
AutoNation Toyota Cerritos - Cerritos / California
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE (TMS),DOOR EDGE GUARDS (TMS),Lane Keeping Assist,REAR BUMPER APPLIQUE (TMS),Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,50 STATE FEDERAL EMISSIONS,BLACK; FABRIC SEAT TRIM,MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC,PREFERRED OWNERS PORTFOLIO (TMS) Get pre-approved for this vehicle instantly, just text MYBUDGET to 91000 - no negative impact to your credit score! Message and data rates may apply.
Dealer Review:
Jordan and Ahmad were the dream team at Autonation! We had previously been to three other Southern California Toyota dealers and ultimately purchased our new 2020 RAV4 from Autonation. We had told Jordan exactly what we wanted in the vehicle and he delivered. Ahmad was also very helpful and thorough in explaining the new technological features of the car.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKAMFU2M3127652
Stock: M3127652
Listed since: 08-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$27,663Est. Lease: $310/mo
Scott Clark Toyota - Matthews / North Carolina
Factory MSRP: $27,663 $911 off MSRP! 2020 Toyota Prius LE 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Blizzard Pearl Standard & Optional Features: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Safety Connect with 3-year trial, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 15" 5-Spoke Alloy w/Full Wheel Covers. We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours -Jimmy Cline At Scott Clark Toyota our team is committed to earning your business for life! Please call or email us to schedule a test drive or simply stop on in today! Please call to verify rebates and interest rates as not all programs are compatible. **All prices plus tax, tag & administrative fee. Internet price does not include any dealer added accessories**
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Toyota Prius LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
52 Combined MPG (54 City/50 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDKARFU0L3118945
Stock: 91913
Listed since: 04-14-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$17,945
AutoNation Honda Thornton Road - Lithia Springs / Georgia
Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,BLACK; CLOTH SEAT TRIM,CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
Dealer Review:
Jena and Brayan made our new car purchase wonderful and a smooth transaction. Jena listened to what we wanted over our phone conversation and had the SUV ready and waiting when we arrived. Brayan took over when we arrived at the dealership and took us for a test drive and completed the purchase paperwork to our satisfaction.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Fit LX with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
36 Combined MPG (33 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H42LM724417
Stock: LM724417
Listed since: 09-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$42,935Est. Lease: $359/mo
Future Nissan of Roseville - Roseville / California
JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study. This Nissan LEAF boasts a Electric engine powering this Automatic transmission. GUN METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [V02] SV PLUS TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC), full speed range and hold, Intelligent Driver Alertness (I-DA), Electronic Parking Brake (EPKB), Steering Assist, Universal Garage Door Opener, LED Signature Daytime Running Lights, 8-Way Power Driver Seat w/2-Way Lumbar, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Intelligent Around View Monitor (I-AVM), LED Headlights.*This Nissan LEAF Comes Equipped with These Options *[B92] PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: front bumper clear protector and rear bumper protector , [B93] SPLASH GUARDS, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Single Speed Reducer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 215/50R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Nissan LEAF come see us at Future Nissan, 600 Automall Dr, Roseville, CA 95661. Just minutes away!
Dealer Review:
Shane Larson, Shane Weirick and another guy, sorry I forgot his name.. Helped us a lot into buying our car. At first we were really looking for a used car, but after all looking at the prices, we decided it was better to buy a new one. Their patience was impeccable. Negotiations was a bit tough, but we eventually got into an agreement. They even went far and beyond as to helping us get an agent for a new auto insurance once they found out that our current auto insurance was pricing us too high for our car. For that we are very grateful. We are also very happy with our new 2019 Altima SR.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF SV PLUS with Blind Spot Monitoring, 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
104 Combined MPG (114 City/94 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1CP4LC304194
Stock: N50298
Listed since: 05-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Quality Chevrolet Escondido - Escondido / California
2021 Chevrolet Spark LS 30/38 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA5MC709214
Stock: 210077
Listed since: 09-02-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$19,870Est. Lease: $263/mo
Doral Hyundai - Doral / Florida
Black Noir Pearl 2020 Hyundai Venue SE 30402F45 FWD IVT I430/34 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Hyundai Venue SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Apple Carplay/Android Auto.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHRB8A33LU017165
Stock: V017165
Listed since: 11-19-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$39,785Est. Lease: $297/mo
Nissan of Downtown LA - Los Angeles / California
S PLUS trim, DEEP BLUE PEARL exterior and Black interior. Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S PLUS with DEEP BLUE PEARL exterior and Black interior features a Electric Motor. VISIT US TODAY: Downtown Nissan proudly serves the greater LA area. We offer many automotive products and services to our Los Angeles area customers. From quality new Nissan vehicles to used cars, we know anyone looking for a vehicle in Los Angeles will likely find what they want at our dealership. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Nissan LEAF S PLUS with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
108 Combined MPG (118 City/97 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N4BZ1BP0LC300712
Stock: N0300712
Listed since: 02-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$25,838Est. Lease: $247/mo
Putnam Subaru - Burlingame / California
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This car delivers affordable transportation inside an attractive four-door package with class leading standard safety features and a fuel efficient powertrain. Subaru prioritized comfort and style by including: power windows, an overhead console, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves on providing excellent customer service. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Impreza Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S3GTAD63L3732362
Stock: 732362
Listed since: 08-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$25,205Est. Lease: $288/mo
Penske Honda of Ontario - Ontario / California
black Cloth. Proudly Serving Ontario, Los Angeles, Riverside, Corona, San Bernardino,Orange, Rancho Cucamonga, Yorba Linda,Chino,Santa Ana, Temecula, San Diego. Check out what our customers are saying about us! Please Call 909-974-3800. 31/40 City/Highway MPG 31/40 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Civic EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (31 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SHHFK7H68LU420065
Stock: LU420065
Listed since: 08-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$20,690Est. Lease: $193/mo
Nashua Hyundai - Nashua / New Hampshire
Price good through 09/08/2020. Tax, title, and registration fees not included. Call or email for details.
Dealer Review:
This was my first visit to Nashua Hyundai and I was certainly impressed to say the least. When walked in I was greeted by David...who treated me like a million bucks! He went above and beyond to get me into my new Hyundai Elantra and I really appreciate everyone here who helped. Thanks again
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (30 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHRC8A33LU045903
Stock: H2362
Listed since: 05-02-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$20,015Est. Lease: $209/mo
New Century Honda - Glendale / California
This Lunar Silver Metallic 2020 Honda Fit EX might be just the hatchback for you. This one's available at the low price of $20,015. Rocking a sleek silver exterior and a blk clth interior, this car is a great pick. Call and schedule your test drive today! Thank you for visiting New Century Honda in Glendale! Contact Information: New Century Honda, 1235 S Brand Blvd, Glendale, CA, 91204, Phone: (818) 244-8674, E-mail: nchondaleads@host.udcnet.com.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Fit EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (31 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3HGGK5H83LM719312
Stock: 20H969
Listed since: 07-16-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Estero Bay Chevrolet - Estero / Florida
Summit White 1.4L DOHC CVT FWD30/38 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
This was one of several cars which I have purchased from Estero Bay CHevrolet and again their sales and service staff exceeded my expectations. The sales person was knowledgeable, courteous and very responsive throughout the buying process.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA7MC705410
Stock: 7722
Listed since: 08-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$15,345Est. Lease: $301/mo
Bayway Chevrolet - Pearland / Texas
Raspberry Metallic 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS FWD CVT 1.4L DOHC Bayway Chevrolet is the home of the $1,000 Price Guarantee, located just 8 minutes from Beltway 8 and 288. 30/38 City/Highway MPG Come in or call us at (281) 997-5100 today to schedule your test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chevrolet Spark LS with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (30 City/38 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KL8CB6SA8LC456906
Stock: C201303
Listed since: 04-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$49,374Est. Lease: $659/mo
Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Avondale - Avondale / Arizona
Scores 29 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Volkswagen Arteon boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Dark Graphite Alloy, Wheels w/Locks.*This Volkswagen Arteon Comes Equipped with These Options *VW Car-Net Safe & Secure Tracker System, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 20" All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Stop By Today *Stop by Larry H. Miller Volkswagen Avondale located at 10205 West Papago Freeway, Avondale, AZ 85323 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Dealer Review:
LJ is a very good salesman who cares for his customers. The dealership manager was awesome to work with. Our finance guy, wish I could remember his name, was fantastic. Got a great deal with No Bull and got a great SUV
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWTR7AN7LE015866
Stock: L0744
Listed since: 07-27-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
