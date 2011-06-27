Vehicle overview

It's fair to say that Americans don't understand the appeal of having a queen. It's hard to see much worth in an old lady who sits in a giant house keeping her dysfunctional family in line while plastering her mug on all your money. She's not really ruling the country, so why keep her around?

The same can be said about another grand old lady: the 2010 Bentley Brooklands. This opulent luxury coupe is 10 inches longer than a Chevy Tahoe and weighs just as much, while being based on a platform introduced in the 1990s and powered by an engine with heritage dating back to the 1950s. It is to modern car design what monarchy is to modern government.

Yet what one man dismisses as "antiquated," another honors as a pleasant reminder of heritage and a different way of doing things. While Bentley has moved on to its newer Continental line with turbocharged W12 engines and all-wheel drive, the Brooklands provides a vital tie to old-world motoring and the brand's honored past. The Continental may be the better, more sensible choice for the well-heeled masses, but the 2010 Bentley Brooklands remains a ceremonial figurehead. Like England without the queen, a Bentley without an old-school car like this just wouldn't be the same.

The Bentley brand probably wouldn't be the same without the half-century-old "6.75-liter" V8 available in one of its motor cars, either. Thoroughly modernized over the years though still very old-school (its redline is a Peterbilt-like 4,600 rpm), this turbocharged V8 produces 530 horsepower and a truly ridiculous 774 pound-feet of torque. If you ever wanted to know the fastest way to disintegrate a pair of rear tires, we'd highly recommend turning the traction control off in a Bentley Brooklands.

For the Brookland's base price of $340,000, there is an almost endless number of other ultra-premium and exotic cars one could add to his or her collection instead. All of them would be more modern, though only the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe is synonymous in terms of size and grandeur. It costs $400,000. In this price range, though, would you really care? The Queen certainly wouldn't.