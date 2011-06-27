  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Brooklands

Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands

2010 Bentley Brooklands Coupe Exterior
2010 Bentley Brooklands Coupe Exterior
2010 Bentley Brooklands Coupe Hood Ornament
2010 Bentley Brooklands Coupe Exterior
2010 Bentley Brooklands Coupe Exterior
+16

Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Opulent interior, limited production guarantees exclusivity, Earth-turning torque, generous rear-seat passenger room.

With its monumental size and epic power, the regal 2010 Bentley Brooklands is a relic of a different time.

Vehicle overview

It's fair to say that Americans don't understand the appeal of having a queen. It's hard to see much worth in an old lady who sits in a giant house keeping her dysfunctional family in line while plastering her mug on all your money. She's not really ruling the country, so why keep her around?

The same can be said about another grand old lady: the 2010 Bentley Brooklands. This opulent luxury coupe is 10 inches longer than a Chevy Tahoe and weighs just as much, while being based on a platform introduced in the 1990s and powered by an engine with heritage dating back to the 1950s. It is to modern car design what monarchy is to modern government.

Yet what one man dismisses as "antiquated," another honors as a pleasant reminder of heritage and a different way of doing things. While Bentley has moved on to its newer Continental line with turbocharged W12 engines and all-wheel drive, the Brooklands provides a vital tie to old-world motoring and the brand's honored past. The Continental may be the better, more sensible choice for the well-heeled masses, but the 2010 Bentley Brooklands remains a ceremonial figurehead. Like England without the queen, a Bentley without an old-school car like this just wouldn't be the same.

The Bentley brand probably wouldn't be the same without the half-century-old "6.75-liter" V8 available in one of its motor cars, either. Thoroughly modernized over the years though still very old-school (its redline is a Peterbilt-like 4,600 rpm), this turbocharged V8 produces 530 horsepower and a truly ridiculous 774 pound-feet of torque. If you ever wanted to know the fastest way to disintegrate a pair of rear tires, we'd highly recommend turning the traction control off in a Bentley Brooklands.

For the Brookland's base price of $340,000, there is an almost endless number of other ultra-premium and exotic cars one could add to his or her collection instead. All of them would be more modern, though only the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe is synonymous in terms of size and grandeur. It costs $400,000. In this price range, though, would you really care? The Queen certainly wouldn't.

Bentley Brooklands models

The 2010 Bentley Brooklands is a four-seat luxury coupe. It comes standard with 20-inch wheels; xenon headlights; parking sensors; power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors; power-adjustable front seats with memory function, heating and massaging; power reclining rear seats with heating and massaging; power tilt steering wheel; full leather interior; a navigation system and Bluetooth. Options include a rearview camera, an iPod interface, a 10-speaker Naim sound system and innumerable customization trim options.

2010 Highlights

There are no significant changes for the 2010 Bentley Brooklands.

Performance & mpg

The Bentley Brooklands is powered by a 6.8-liter twin-turbo V8 good for 530 hp and 774 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive and a six-speed automatic with a manual shift mode are standard. Bentley estimates the Brooklands will go from zero to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat. Fuel economy, should you somehow care, is 9 mpg city/15 mpg highway and 11 mpg combined.

Safety

The Brooklands features front and rear side-impact airbags, antilock brakes with brake assist, traction control, stability control and parking sensors.

Driving

Thanks to the mountains of torque and horsepower generated by the twin-turbo V8, the mammoth 2010 Bentley Brooklands can accelerate with the authority of a muscle car. The suspension does a worthy job of isolating the cabin from road noise and pavement irregularities, while the steering provides a fair amount of feedback to the driver. If you drive the Brooklands on a twisty road at an enthusiastic pace, there will be little doubt that you're piloting a vehicle that weighs nearly 3 tons, but this big Bentley maintains enough composure to keep drama in check.

Interior

The 2010 Bentley Brooklands' interior is classically British, with decadent amounts of hand-finished leathers, high-gloss veneers and metal-trimmed controls. As it's based on a car that dates back more than a decade, don't expect the sort of high-tech interfaces found on the latest luxury cars. Still, navigation, Bluetooth and an iPod interface are available. Comfort is of paramount importance, not surprisingly, and the backseat in particular is remarkably spacious. The Brooklands also features power-adjustable rear seats (they're also heated and massage you).

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Brooklands lease offers
2010 Bentley Brooklands price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2010 Bentley Brooklands.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Bentley Brooklands
    2010
    2009

    Features & Specs

    2dr Coupe features & specs
    2dr Coupe
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 9 city / 15 hwy
    Seats 4
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    530 hp @ 4000 rpm
    See all Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands features & specs
    Bentley Brooklands for sale
    2010
    2009

    FAQ

    Is the Bentley Brooklands a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2010 Brooklands both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Brooklands fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Brooklands gets an EPA-estimated 11 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Brooklands has 14.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Brooklands. Learn more

    Is the Bentley Brooklands reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Brooklands is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Brooklands. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Brooklands's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2010 Bentley Brooklands a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2010 Bentley Brooklands is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2010 Brooklands is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2010 Bentley Brooklands?

    The least-expensive 2010 Bentley Brooklands is the 2010 Bentley Brooklands 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $340,990.

    Other versions include:

    • 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $340,990
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Brooklands?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Brooklands, the next question is, which Brooklands model is right for you? Brooklands variants include 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Brooklands models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2010 Bentley Brooklands

    Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands Overview

    The Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands is offered in the following submodels: Brooklands Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2010 Bentley Brooklands?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2010 Bentley Brooklands and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2010 Brooklands.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2010 Bentley Brooklands and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2010 Brooklands featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2010 Bentley Brooklands?

    Which 2010 Bentley Brooklandses are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Bentley Brooklands for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2010 Bentley Brooklands.

    Can't find a new 2010 Bentley Brooklandss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Bentley Brooklands for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,360.

    Find a new Bentley for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,088.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2010 Bentley Brooklands?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Bentley lease specials

    Related Used 2010 Bentley Brooklands info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider