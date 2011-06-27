Used 2018 Bentley Bentayga Consumer Reviews
Software problems with new electronics
This is our fourth Bentley that we have owned. We purchased a 2018 Bentagya in November 2018. Currently we have 7200 miles on it and this is what we have encountered. This generation of Bentley has a new set of electronics compared to the last three we owned. We do not like this new set of electronics, the car is very unpredictable and not user friendly. We do not feel this is a SUV that you can relax and drive. You need to be attentive to certain situations that can occur. For example every time you turn on the air conditioner and / or heater, you must set your settings each time, (windshield, dash vents, or floor). You need to press more buttons to get the system to work. I have figured out that you need to set up the air system before you start driving due to the time to set up and not looking at the road. The driver door does not close automatically and will cause the parking brake to come on, whenever you stop. See more in other paragraph. Bentley has also designed a shut off mode for the motor, that is on unless you turn it off each time you start the car. If you forget to shut off that button or change modes, watch out. You will go to push the gas at a stoplight and nothing will happen, then about the count of 3, BAMMMMM!!! Your car shoots off thru the light. We have almost rear ended several cars because of this. You go to push the gas and nothing happens, you wonder what happened, and then it starts and rockets off. The front end collision braking system has activated several times on me, and once on my wife, when there was nothing close to the front of the car. When this occurs it almost throws you thru the windshield and makes you nervous each time you see the red light in the dash light up. The biggest problem we have had is the driver door will not shut automatically with the motor all the time. Sometimes it shuts and sometimes it does not. If you restart the car, it will work (electronics). We took it to the dealer; they tried to update the system with a software update. It did not work. Our door still does not close and now they want to order the part to fix it. I think it is more of an electrical problem than part, but we will see. The day before we had the car in for service, I had a low tire light come on, so I asked them to fix it. I was told when I picked up the car that they could not fix the tire because the tread was too low and it was against their policy to fix tires in that tread range. Keep in mind that the car only had 6900 miles on it at that time. So my question is, are the tires on the Bentagya only good for 10,000- 12,000 miles? I guess so. Expect to replace your tires after the first year of driving, due to the cheap tires they are putting on them. This Bentagya is not the SUV that we were hoping for when we purchased it. With what we have encountered so far, I would suggest a Range Rover and save yourself $130,000.
UNSAFE TO DRIVE
I own a 2018 Bentley Bentayga. It is everything they say about handling, car colors, speed, etc. Hoever what is NOT said is the car' s safety. After only 8800 miles, I took my car in for the first service, which I thought would be routine oil change, filter, etc. I was horrified to learn that my brakes were dangerously low! I had to not only replace pads but rotors as well which had already been damaged. The service manager at the dealer told me this is a common problem with this car. I am an elderly woman who drives to Dr's apts, church, shopping, etc. I called Bentley numerous times for an explanation. Customer Service told me the Regional Manager would call. After not less than 5 calls, he has yet to return my call. You take your life and the life of your loved ones in your hands driving this car.
Simply amazing
I simply have nothing bad to say about this incredible work of art. I drive mine fast and hard. I always turn off the auto engine shutoff on every car I drive. This is now standard in every high end car. O -145mph feels the same as 70-150mph. No jerk, no stall, you are just instantly gone. It is like a jet engine with no gforce. I have recommended one to all my friends. Super comfy as well
