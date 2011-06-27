  1. Home
Used 2002 Bentley Arnage T Consumer Reviews

Great Job

John Grartpak, 01/16/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I drive it every where I go and the ladies just love it. I got it stolen once but I took care of that.

Car Bulit to Please!!

FineDriver, 02/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Exellent car, never will Have I ever owned anything so refined! I love this vehicle and love the responce I get when I drive through Down Town Houston.

