  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2002 Bentley Arnage
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2002 Bentley Arnage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engine choices, sumptuous cabin environments, can be personalized to your taste from the factory, effectively impresses the neighbors.
  • Costs more than a house, guzzles petrol, still lacks the technology found in far less expensive Benzes and Bimmers.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Bentley Arnage for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Estimate
$22,584 - $46,949
Used Arnage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the Arnage is supremely capable, you could save $100,000 and get an even more capable BMW 7 Series or Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

Vehicle overview

Since its introduction at Le Mans in 1998, the Bentley Arnage Sedan (or saloon, if you want to sound like someone who deserves to drive a Bentley) has represented the company's desire to combine rapid people-moving and sporty driving character.

For 2002, the lineup includes the Arnage Red Label and the high-performance Arnage T; later in the model year, a structurally and mechanically reworked saloon called the Arnage R will replace the Red Label. Whilst the Red Label and its successor, the R, radiate a stately, traditional Bentley aura, the Arnage T appears destined for sport with its integrated rear spoiler, Black Label badge, new front bumper with lower air dam and refreshing lack of chrome trim around the front fascia.

Powering the Red Label is a turbocharged 6.75-liter V8 worthy of 400 horsepower and an outrageous 616 pound-feet of torque. Just to clarify, that's nearly 250 lb-ft more than the land-based rocket ship known as the BMW M5. This engine is hooked to a four-speed automatic with adaptive shift control to "learn" the operator's driving characteristics.

The Arnage R will drop the Red Label's single turbocharger for twin units; power output is essentially the same, but you can expect a more responsive, more refined delivery. What's more, this and other engine upgrades have resulted in reduced emissions. Like the Red, the R will hustle to 60 mph in a mere 5.9 seconds. This would be impressive for most cars, but remember that this one weighs 5,700 pounds before anyone gets inside.

Of course at prices this steep, you can never have too much power, and so Bentley also offers the Arnage T. The T has a higher-output version of the R's twin-turbo 6.75-liter V8 that produces a staggering 450 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of twisting force. This is good enough for 5.5-second 0-60 runs.

All Arnages ride on a fully independent, double-wishbone suspension front and rear that is backed up by a computer-controlled active suspension system, which makes continual adjustments to the dampening rates in response to road conditions. Traction control and ride height control are also included. The Arnage R and T benefit from the addition of a rear antiroll bar as well as a thicker front antiroll bar -- these changes will cut down on body roll during cornering. In order to give the Arnage T a sportier ride, engineers firmed up in the spring rates in the front. Bentley wanted the R to be a bit more sporting than the outgoing Red Label while offering even greater comfort, so it gets slightly softer spring rates. The T and the R are the first Bentleys to include stability control (Electronic Stability Program), which was already a requisite luxury among high-end German cars.

The cabins are richly trimmed in Connolly leather and wood; the Arnage T comes standard with a sportier cabin ensemble, including darker stained wood (aluminum trim is optional), while the R embraces the traditional with burr walnut inlays. Standard features include 18-inch alloys with 255/50YR18 performance rubber; a DVD-based navigation system; front and rear parking sensors; side-impact and head-curtain airbags for front and rear passengers; and memory for the front seats, steering wheel and all mirrors. (The airbags are new to the Arnage R and T and aren't available for the Red Label). As you would expect, the company will furnish any Arnage to suit individual desires.

We have a hard time recommending cars that cost more than the average price of a home in America, but we're crazy like that. For people who spend money like it's got "Monopoly" written all over it, the Arnage makes a fine conveyance from point A to point B. And don't forget to make your friends and colleagues call it a "saloon" when they show up asking for a ride.

2002 Highlights

Bentley introduced the high-performance Arnage T model at the 2002 North American International Auto Show. The T is to Bentley as R is to Jaguar or M is to BMW, and this special Arnage makes 450 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of twisting force. To help deal with this onslaught of power, engineers added a rear antiroll bar and a thicker antiroll bar in front, and firmed up the spring rates in the front. Standard equipment includes an electronic stability program (the first ever to appear in a Bentley vehicle); side curtain and chest airbags; a DVD-based navigation system and Park Distance Control. The "lesser" Red Label sedan reaps a $5,000 increase in its base price but is otherwise unchanged -- if you're lucky, you might be able to come by one of the special-edition Le Mans models released in 2001. Later in 2002, a thoroughly reworked Arnage R, introduced at the 2002 Geneva Motor Show, will replace the Red Label. The R picks up all of the modern safety equipment in the Arnage T, as well as suspension modifications and a recalibrated version of the latter's twin-turbo engine -- trading off some of the power for added refinement.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Bentley Arnage.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Job
John Grartpak,01/16/2003
I drive it every where I go and the ladies just love it. I got it stolen once but I took care of that.
Very Very Nice
Erick,03/26/2002
I have owned my Red Label for no more than a week and I must say that I have never driven a saloon anywhere near this quality. I though the S600 was nice but this, this is very very nice. I will be looking into purchasing another for my wife, since she always wants to drive mine now.
Great Car
Irvin Chuck,03/02/2002
This is an excellent car. I have just bought the Red Label and i think that even though it has a very high price tag, it is much better and roomier in the back than my 2001 S-Class. It is a lovely car...
Car Bulit to Please!!
FineDriver,02/26/2002
Exellent car, never will Have I ever owned anything so refined! I love this vehicle and love the responce I get when I drive through Down Town Houston.
See all 4 reviews of the 2002 Bentley Arnage
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
9 city / 14 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 4100 rpm
See all Used 2002 Bentley Arnage features & specs
More about the 2002 Bentley Arnage
More About This Model

Two names that have been tied closely together for over 70 years have been torn asunder as of the 2003 model year. Much like Sears & Roebuck have been uttered in the same breath for decades (at least by people old enough to remember the "Roebuck" part), automakers Rolls-Royce and Bentley will soon have no more in common other than the price range of their products. But while "Roebuck" has all but been forgotten for reasons of efficiency (we're simply too busy in the 21st century to use two names when one will do), Rolls-Royce and Bentley will officially be separate companies as of January 1, 2003. At that time, Volkswagen will retain complete ownership of Bentley while the name Rolls-Royce, and its associated "RR" emblem, will become the property of BMW. Both British companies became part of the Volkswagen group in 1998, but that same year an agreement between Rolls-Royce and BMW gave BMW legal rights to the Rolls-Royce name and trademark, at least as it pertains to cars (this was an outgrowth of a previous agreement between Rolls-Royce and BMW that had BMW engines powering certain Rolls-Royce and Bentley automobiles). If it all seems a bit confusing, that's because it is.

For the people at Bentley, the break from Rolls-Royce, along with the recent introduction of the Arnage T and Arnage R, serve as opportunities to emphasize the distinct character that is Bentley Motors. Founded by Walter Owen Bentley (or "W.O." as he's known by loyalists) in 1919, Bentley Motors has a racing heritage that traces back to 1924 with the first Bentley victory at Le Mans. Repeated success at Le Mans, including a sweep of the first four places in 1929, ensured a place for Bentley in the annals of racing history. The wins, however, did not ensure commercial success, and in 1931 Rolls-Royce took possession, saving the company from bankruptcy.

With the 2002 Arnage R, Bentley takes another step away from its somewhat muddled ownership history. Where a 4.4-liter BMW V8 powered the former Arnage Green Label in 1998, the 1999 Arnage Red Label regained the trademark Bentley 6.75-liter V8 that has powered almost every Bentley since 1970. In 1999, this engine had the distinction of being the most powerful one available in a production sedan by offering 400 peak horsepower and over 600 pound-feet of torque (the 400 horsepower BMW M5 that arrived in 2000 ended this short-lived claim).

The Arnage R gets the same engine size designation, but more than 50 percent of the 6.75-liter V8 is new, with the remaining percentage being heavily modified. Topping the list of changes is the adoption of two smaller turbochargers in place of the larger single unit used for the power plant since 1982. Two smaller turbos mean quicker response times due to reduced inertia. Translation: reduced turbo lag.

Another major upgrade involves the use of a Bosch Motronic ME7.1 engine management system acquired from parent company, Volkswagen. With the latest in engine management technology at Bentley's disposal, the engineers have improved everything from turbo boost control to emission reduction. They've also incorporated an advanced electronic stability control system in place of the previous traction control system. Additional emission reduction efforts, such as twin-skin exhaust manifolds that heat up quickly and three-way, close-coupled catalytic converters mounted near the exhaust manifolds, ensure that this new 6.75-liter V8 will meet emission requirements through 2005.

Pairing this much displacement with the latest in German engine management technology has a fairly predictable effect: torque, and a lot of it. With 616 pound-feet of twist coming at a mere 3,250 rpm, the Arnage R launches from a stop with ease, despite its 5,700-pound curb weight. The peak 400 horsepower occur at a similarly relaxed 4,000 rpm, meaning that a jab of the throttle at any speed results in rapid forward motion. Mated to this engine is a responsive four-speed automatic transmission that never missed a beat during several hundred miles of driving along California's Pacific Coast Highway. Bentley claims a 5.9-second 0-to-60 time and top speed electronically limited to 155 mph.

Although a powerful engine is crucial for any Bentley-badged vehicle, perhaps even more critical to the Arnage R's intended mission is chassis tuning. Like the Arnage T, the R model rides on what Bentley refers to as its "Series Two" Arnage platform. This is essentially a highly modified Arnage Red Label chassis with additional bracing inside the wheel arches, side sills, bulkhead and roof. Stronger steering rack mounts and increased adhesive bonding materials throughout the body have resulted in a stiffer structure for improved handling, ride and crash protection characteristics.

The ultimate goal was to simultaneously surpass the Red Label's ride quality and handling limits. Bentley's engineers found that by adding a rear antiroll bar they could soften the car's spring rates without compromising its cornering capability. A slightly larger front antiroll bar, along with 255/50R18 Pirelli P-Zero tires, gives the car a controlled feel through corners and a compliant ride over road surface irregularities. Pressing the "S" button on the shifter engages a "sport" mode that electronically stiffens the suspension tuning. The effect was immediately evident during our test drive.

Changes to the Arnage R were not limited to the chassis and drivetrain. Exterior changes are subtle, but they include an integrated rear spoiler, similar to the Arnage T, that provides downforce during high-speed driving. A similar amount of aerodynamic work occurred underneath the Arnage R where airflow has been smoothed and directed to specific components, including the radiator, intercoolers and brake components. Tighter body panel gaps, hydraulic engine mounts and improved seals are similarly designed to further reduce noise and vibration at elevated speeds.

It only takes a few moments inside the Arnage R to understand what separates this sedan from luxury sedans costing half as much. Our test car was outfitted with a parchment interior framed by blond bird's eye maple veneer wood. Options included a matching parchment shift knob and rearview mirror, plus optional parchment gauge faces, giving the cabin a splendidly bright and refined atmosphere and perfectly complementing the car's gold exterior color. Standard features included a DVD-based navigation system, heated leather seats, power-folding exterior mirrors and parking sensors front and rear.

For the Bentley buyer, the Arnage R's $199,990 price tag will be seen as a mere starting point. The company prides itself on providing whatever the customer wants and is willing to go far beyond the 22 available exterior colors and 19 interior color choices featured in the Bentley brochure. To take full advantage of the massive investment Volkswagen has made in the Bentley production facility, one must journey to Crewe, England, and "commission" the handmade Bentley of his dreams.

It's not exactly the type of automotive purchase we can all appreciate (or afford), but "W.O." Bentley, a stickler for never compromising or giving in to convention, wouldn't have wanted it any other way.

Used 2002 Bentley Arnage Overview

The Used 2002 Bentley Arnage is offered in the following submodels: Arnage Sedan, Arnage T. Available styles include Red Label 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A), and T 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Bentley Arnage?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Bentley Arnages are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Bentley Arnage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Bentley Arnage.

Can't find a used 2002 Bentley Arnages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Bentley Arnage for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,696.

Find a used Bentley for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,281.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley Arnage for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $16,257.

Find a used certified pre-owned Bentley for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $24,846.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Bentley Arnage?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Bentley lease specials
Check out Bentley Arnage lease specials

Related Used 2002 Bentley Arnage info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles