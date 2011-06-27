Vehicle overview

Bentley is one of those revered automotive nameplates with a rich history. In the company's early days, it was known for daring racing cars. But when the company was sold off to Rolls-Royce under shifty circumstances, much of the Bentley personality was lost. Fortunately, since falling under Volkswagen's control in 1998, Bentley once again has reclaimed its own identity.

From the beginning, Bentleys have been known as a driver's car as opposed to a chauffeur's car. Such is the case with the 2009 Bentley Arnage line. Despite being the brand's big four-door model, the Arnage continues Bentley's bold touring car tradition thanks to its massive 6.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 and surprisingly sharp handling. But alas, 2009 marks the end of the line for the current Arnage, just as this platform begins to show its age among the company's newer and sharper models.

As the sun sets on the Arnage empire, Bentley celebrates the end of this era with the release of the Arnage Final Series. Limited to only 150 hand-built examples that combine power and prestige, it is sure to be an instant classic. Returning to take a bow are the "regular" Arnage R, sportier Arnage T and stretched RL models. Also returning is the line's superlative-inducing peak of 500 horsepower, palatial interior design and truly unique customization options.

As far as ultra-luxury sedans go, the Bentley Arnage straddles the narrow divide between the higher-performing AMG S-Class from Mercedes-Benz and the exorbitantly priced Rolls-Royce Phantom and Maybach 62 limousines. Deciding on one of these tributes to conspicuous consumption comes down to personal preference, as there is no real underachiever or contender in the group.