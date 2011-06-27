  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage

Used 2009 Bentley Arnage

2009 Bentley Arnage Final Series Sedan
2009 Bentley Arnage Front Grille and Badging
2009 Bentley Arnage Final Series Sedan
2009 Bentley Arnage Final Series Badging
2009 Bentley Arnage Final Series Sedan
+7

Used 2009 Bentley Arnage

Build and Price

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Opulent and voluminous interior, powerful engine choices, extensive list of features, serene ride, exclusive even among ultra-luxury cars.

Though showing its age, the 2009 Bentley Arnage retires on top of its game with tremendous horsepower, capable handling, a refined interior and the kind of exclusivity that only a quarter-million-dollar car could deliver.

Vehicle overview

Bentley is one of those revered automotive nameplates with a rich history. In the company's early days, it was known for daring racing cars. But when the company was sold off to Rolls-Royce under shifty circumstances, much of the Bentley personality was lost. Fortunately, since falling under Volkswagen's control in 1998, Bentley once again has reclaimed its own identity.

From the beginning, Bentleys have been known as a driver's car as opposed to a chauffeur's car. Such is the case with the 2009 Bentley Arnage line. Despite being the brand's big four-door model, the Arnage continues Bentley's bold touring car tradition thanks to its massive 6.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 and surprisingly sharp handling. But alas, 2009 marks the end of the line for the current Arnage, just as this platform begins to show its age among the company's newer and sharper models.

As the sun sets on the Arnage empire, Bentley celebrates the end of this era with the release of the Arnage Final Series. Limited to only 150 hand-built examples that combine power and prestige, it is sure to be an instant classic. Returning to take a bow are the "regular" Arnage R, sportier Arnage T and stretched RL models. Also returning is the line's superlative-inducing peak of 500 horsepower, palatial interior design and truly unique customization options.

As far as ultra-luxury sedans go, the Bentley Arnage straddles the narrow divide between the higher-performing AMG S-Class from Mercedes-Benz and the exorbitantly priced Rolls-Royce Phantom and Maybach 62 limousines. Deciding on one of these tributes to conspicuous consumption comes down to personal preference, as there is no real underachiever or contender in the group.

Bentley Arnage models

The Bentley Arnage is offered in four trim levels: the Arnage R, higher-performance Arnage T, the Arnage Final Series and Arnage RL. The Arnage R is the more common of the lineup (though there's really no such thing as a common Bentley Arnage) with a long list of standard features that includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a computer-controlled adaptive suspension, leather interior with wood trim, heated seats, independently adjustable rear seats, three-zone climate control, a satellite navigation system, Bluetooth, a six-speaker audio system with six-CD changer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and park distance control. A front sunroof and exterior pinstriping are available at no additional cost. The RL is the stretched version of the Arnage (by nearly 10 inches in wheelbase) to provide even greater rear seat comfort. Additional features include satellite navigation and the choice of either a rear-seat bottle cooler or a hard-wired telephone.

The more performance-oriented Arnage T model adds on top of the Arnage R's features with 19-inch wheels, stiffer sport suspension tuning, foglights, quad tailpipes and diamond-quilted leather trim. Combining both the Arnage T and R trim levels is the Arnage Final Series, named in honor of this model's last year of production. Additions for the Final Series include 20-inch wheels, a retractable "flying B" radiator mascot, model-specific badging, satellite navigation, a rearview camera, an engine start button, drilled alloy pedals, flip-down wooden picnic tables for rear passengers, rear passenger document storage compartments and knurled chrome switches and door handles.

Nearly all of the above features are available as options for supporting trim levels. Additional options include (but are certainly not limited to) massage seats, a rear cabin surround-sound system, premium Naim 11-speaker sound system, satellite radio, iPod connectivity, a rear-seat bottle cooler, privacy curtains, a rear window shade and security (but not bulletproof) glass.

2009 Highlights

Entering its last production year, the 2009 Bentley Arnage takes a final bow with the addition of the Arnage Final Series  limited to only 150 examples that combine the performance of the T model with the refinement of the R variant from last year.

Performance & mpg

All models within the 2009 Bentley Arnage line are powered by a 6.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8. Power output for the Arnage R and RL is an impressive 450 hp and 645 pound-feet of torque, with a slight increase for the Arnage T and Final Series, which register 500 hp and 738 lb-ft. Either engine choice utilizes a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift control to route power to the rear wheels.

Despite its nearly 3-ton curb weight, acceleration is surprisingly brisk, with Bentley estimating 0-60-mph times of 5.2 seconds for the Arnage T up to 5.8 seconds for the larger RL. Though it's doubtful that fuel economy is of major concern to most Arnage owners, the EPA estimates mileage at 10 mpg city/14 mpg highway and 11 mpg in combined driving, with the Arnage RL rated at 9/15/11 mpg.

Safety

Considering the weight, performance and target market for the Arnage, safety is an obvious priority. As such, Bentley equipped the 2009 Arnage with a full complement of safety features that include antilock disc brakes and side and side curtain airbags for front and rear outboard passengers. Fortunately, the rather intrusive traction and stability control from previous model years have been reworked to be more measured and sophisticated.

Driving

There is no getting around the fact that the Arnage is a big car. Normally, a car of this size and weight is expected to be as maneuverable as a fully laden cargo ship -- not so with this Bentley. Acceleration is sports-car quick and braking is surprisingly competent, though the brake pedal could benefit from a bit more feel.

While no reasonable driver would expect the Arnage to be nimble, the suspension provides remarkable amounts of grip, with body roll kept in check. Even with sport damper settings and optional higher-performance suspension tunings, the luxurious ride quality remains uncompromised -- though still not as smooth as the latest Mercedes S-Class. Steering feel is well weighted and offers a decent amount of feedback as well. Were it not for the audiophile-pleasing sound system or the glorious note of the massive V8, the Bentley Arnage could easily pass as one of the most luxurious sensory-deprivation chambers.

Interior

The 2009 Bentley Arnage foregoes contemporary trends in interior design to embrace the old-world feel of classic British luxury. Occupants are surrounded by rich leather and wood trim that has a hand-crafted look and feel  and indeed, the Arnage is hand-built by master craftsmen. Even with modern conveniences like the optional dual-screen LCD monitors or built-in personal computer with wireless keyboard, the cabin maintains the stately air that Bentley is known for.

Among the countless choices of interior trim owners may specify, the Arnage is sure to please nearly any taste in leather and wood. For those with deeper pockets and the luxury of time, interior materials and features may be custom designed with the assistance of Bentley's Mulliner Consultants  ensuring true one-of-a-kind status.

Compare dealer price quotes

Used 2009 Bentley Arnage pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Arnage lease offers
2009 Bentley Arnage price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Bentley Arnage.

Trending topics in reviews

    Used Years for Bentley Arnage
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001

    Features & Specs

    T 4dr Sedan features & specs
    T 4dr Sedan
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 10 city / 14 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    500 hp @ 4200 rpm
    R 4dr Sedan features & specs
    R 4dr Sedan
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 10 city / 14 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    450 hp @ 4100 rpm
    Final Series 4dr Sedan features & specs
    Final Series 4dr Sedan
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 10 city / 14 hwy
    Seats 5
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    500 hp @ 4200 rpm
    RL 4dr Sedan features & specs
    RL 4dr Sedan
    6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
    MPG 9 city / 15 hwy
    Seats 4
    6-speed shiftable automatic
    Gas
    450 hp @ 4100 rpm
    See all Used 2009 Bentley Arnage features & specs
    Bentley Arnage for sale
    2009
    2008
    2007
    2006
    2005
    2004
    2003
    2002
    2001

    FAQ

    Is the Bentley Arnage a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2009 Arnage both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Bentley Arnage fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Arnage gets an EPA-estimated 11 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Arnage has 13.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Bentley Arnage. Learn more

    Is the Bentley Arnage reliable?

    To determine whether the Bentley Arnage is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Arnage. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Arnage's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2009 Bentley Arnage a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2009 Bentley Arnage is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2009 Arnage is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2009 Bentley Arnage?

    The least-expensive 2009 Bentley Arnage is the 2009 Bentley Arnage R 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $224,990.

    Other versions include:

    • T 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $246,990
    • R 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $224,990
    • Final Series 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $270,990
    • RL 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $267,990
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Bentley Arnage?

    If you're interested in the Bentley Arnage, the next question is, which Arnage model is right for you? Arnage variants include T 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), R 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), Final Series 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), and RL 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A). For a full list of Arnage models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2009 Bentley Arnage

    Used 2009 Bentley Arnage Overview

    The Used 2009 Bentley Arnage is offered in the following submodels: Arnage Sedan, Arnage Final Series, Arnage T. Available styles include T 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), R 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), Final Series 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A), and RL 4dr Sedan (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A).

    What do people think of the 2009 Bentley Arnage?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Bentley Arnage and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Arnage.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Bentley Arnage and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Arnage featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2009 Bentley Arnage?

    Which 2009 Bentley Arnages are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Bentley Arnage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2009 Bentley Arnage.

    Can't find a new 2009 Bentley Arnages you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Bentley Arnage for sale - 2 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,628.

    Find a new Bentley for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $7,842.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2009 Bentley Arnage?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Bentley lease specials

    Related Used 2009 Bentley Arnage info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Other models to consider