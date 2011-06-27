Used 2002 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews
Great Job
John Grartpak, 01/16/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
I drive it every where I go and the ladies just love it. I got it stolen once but I took care of that.
Report Abuse
Very Very Nice
Erick, 03/26/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
I have owned my Red Label for no more than a week and I must say that I have never driven a saloon anywhere near this quality. I though the S600 was nice but this, this is very very nice. I will be looking into purchasing another for my wife, since she always wants to drive mine now.
Report Abuse
Great Car
Irvin Chuck, 03/02/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This is an excellent car. I have just bought the Red Label and i think that even though it has a very high price tag, it is much better and roomier in the back than my 2001 S-Class. It is a lovely car...
Report Abuse
Car Bulit to Please!!
FineDriver, 02/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Exellent car, never will Have I ever owned anything so refined! I love this vehicle and love the responce I get when I drive through Down Town Houston.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the Arnage
Related Used 2002 Bentley Arnage info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons