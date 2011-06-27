Used 2002 Bentley Arnage Consumer Reviews

Great Job John Grartpak , 01/16/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I drive it every where I go and the ladies just love it. I got it stolen once but I took care of that. Report Abuse

Very Very Nice Erick , 03/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have owned my Red Label for no more than a week and I must say that I have never driven a saloon anywhere near this quality. I though the S600 was nice but this, this is very very nice. I will be looking into purchasing another for my wife, since she always wants to drive mine now.

Great Car Irvin Chuck , 03/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is an excellent car. I have just bought the Red Label and i think that even though it has a very high price tag, it is much better and roomier in the back than my 2001 S-Class. It is a lovely car...