Used 2006 Bentley Arnage for Sale Near Me

Clean CARFAX. Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Aluminum Wheels*, Memory Package*, Sport Package*, Wood Trim Package*, Arnage T, 4D Sedan, 6.75L V8 SEFI OHV Twin Turbocharged, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Iridium, Beluga w/Leather Seat Trim. Iridium 2004 Bentley Arnage T RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 6.75L V8 SEFI OHV Twin Turbocharged

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Bentley Arnage T with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

11 Combined MPG ( 9 City/ 13 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCBLF34F64CX09809

Stock: SR-Q12809

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-23-2020