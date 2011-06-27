Used 2016 Audi SQ5 SUV Consumer Reviews

What a sleeper of a CUV! This vehicle scoots! Jim , 09/30/2015 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I love my SQ5! I really thought I wanted the Porsche Macan S, which similarly configured would have cost me about $2 grand more. It had a better interior, certainly more head turning appeal and better steering. The practical side of me thought the Audi will net fewer tickets if for no other reason than the police wouldn’t get as big of a thrill writing a ticket on an Audi. Besides, this is my daily driver and bottom line was the best “practical” choice of the two. Now the pros/cons: The good – Wow! What a fun driving experience! It sits up high and accelerates like an S4/S6, even besting the hp output. I can’t say enough about how much fun this vehicle is to drive! It stops quickly and has a solid feeling stance as it hugs the road. The WiFi and Google maps round out a very nice technology package (I will always want Google Maps from here on in every vehicle). So the bad: no USB ports (really!?!) and a small 7.5” screen in a car today seems tiny. Rounding out my dislikes is storage space is not great and the steering, although tight is not what I would expect from a German-made premium vehicle. The overall sporty drive, understated classy looks, ride comfort and technology make this one of my favorite cars to own. I look for reasons to run out for something just to drive it! Lastly, golf clubs will fit fore to aft if you slide the rear seats forward a couple inches. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Debadged sleeper Quattro , 03/31/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful Can be driven quiet, smooth and refined or turn up the performance and still keep the smooth and refined ride but with an amazing soundtrack. So much more fun than a Macan, save the $$, express some individuality and retain some credibility. It's the thinkers' choice. Now 2 years later and still very pleased, has the same, if not better, well proven real life performance as a Macan Turbo or AMG GLC without the obvious overtones or questionable Korean Car Show looks. Been a fantastic daily drive, now moved onto the next gen SQ5. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Super sporty for a truck German Affactianado , 12/10/2015 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Legacy of many sports cars here with a small collection, but first sport SUV. Traded a 2013 335i sport line which was an amazing car. Acceleration is less in SQ5 than the Bimmer, but everything else is extremely comparable. Handling tightly the curvy NC mountain roads, crushing light to light performance on the straight roads of Florida, limo like feel for the date nights with my wife, and of course Quattro safety. Cannot say enough great things. My wife is a hard sell on my sports car addiction, but this car is now her daily driver passing by our corvettes, BMW M4, and others including a Hummer that she calls "too slow" (and it is). Accolades to Audi. We keep coming back, and have had A6 4.2, S4 Cabrio, but this is our best Audi yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving My First Audi JW , 03/27/2017 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Purchased my very first Audi in May 2016...new SQ5! Had been shopping around for Audi Q3 and also Porsche Macan S. Test drove the SQ5 one day and new this was the Audi for me. The performance for a mid-size CUV is impressive. Great acceleration and stopping power for a performance vehicle. The quality of craftsmanship/materials is outstanding. Love the interior design and seats...very comfortable and have great support. The carbon-fiber trim and matte chrome trim in the dash and doors add a very nice and elegant touch. Love the Google maps feature and wifi hotspot feature. The Bang and Oulfsen sound system is first rate in a vehicle in this price category. While many have complained of no USB ports, this can be easily remedied by the USB plug adapter which so far has worked just fine. Overall I'm very impressed and pleased with the Audi SQ5. I smile every time I get behind the wheel. I'm definitely an Audi fan! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse