Used 2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro Features & Specs

More about the 2018 S7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$81,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque406 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Comfort Seating Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Cargo Netyes
20" Black Optic Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
S Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
630 watts stereo outputyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Audi Beam-Ringsyes
Audi Guard Premium Textile Floor Matsyes
Audi Beam-quattroyes
Audi Cargo Boxyes
USB Cablesyes
Audi Guard Protection Kityes
Audi Design Selection - Arras Redyes
Audi Guard All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Audi First Aid Kityes
Leather Care Kityes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Audi Guard Wheel Lock Kityes
Paint ProtectionFront bumper
Audi TravelSpace Base Carrier Barsyes
Delete Front License Plate Holderyes
Measurements
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base114.8 in.
Length196.3 in.
Curb weight4486 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sepang Blue Pearl Effect
  • Misano Red
  • Tornado Gray Metallic
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Ibis White
  • Florett Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Lunar Silver, premium leather
  • Arras Red Design Selection, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Flint Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
20 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
265/35R20 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
