Estimated values
2018 Audi S7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,694
|$53,223
|$58,543
|Clean
|$47,643
|$52,092
|$57,252
|Average
|$45,540
|$49,831
|$54,670
|Rough
|$43,437
|$47,569
|$52,087
Estimated values
2018 Audi S7 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,518
|$52,516
|$57,233
|Clean
|$47,471
|$51,400
|$55,970
|Average
|$45,376
|$49,168
|$53,446
|Rough
|$43,281
|$46,937
|$50,921