Used 2018 Audi S7 Consumer Reviews

don jacobs , 02/16/2018 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

Great all around car....sporty but very flexible....can haul...people or lots of stuff . I have a 2016 A7 and just wanted to try the S7. My biggest complaint is on all cars now ....the auto turn off when you are stopped...You can cancel this feature but the car defaults to it every time you shut the car off.