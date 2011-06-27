  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi S6
  4. Used 2003 Audi S6
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Audi S6 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 S6
5(69%)4(25%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.6
16 reviews
Write a review
See all S6s for sale
List Price Estimate
$3,801 - $7,999
Used S6 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Ultimate Daily Driver

evo_z, 02/24/2011
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I got this car because i am tired of SUV's slowness and bad handling. but i do need the utility part. 340hp make ur right foot feels good all the time, and the car's look will never get u the bad attention from cops. very well build, every little details that shows great craftmanship. enjoy drive it everyday, every where. and the good part is it does not bother me with TPMS, non-seat belt warning those extra annoying features. Well, Bad thing about this car is expensive to fix, timing belt cost more than $2500. Also all the audi/vw's cockpit control button's letter ez to wear off, make the car looks older. try to upgrade but audi do not offer V8 wagon no more, and Q7 just not as sharp!

Report Abuse

Elegant Mule

AudiNut, 11/16/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'm an Audi Collector. Which is why I bought this car. They are relatively rare for the US market. It's a powerful beast and holds the road. It snugs right into the fold of the B5 S4 & D2 S8. Although I have to say~ although similarly outfitted, the S8 holds its weight better than the S6, thus, it is faster around almost any track under various conditions. The offset to this is cargo space. The S6 has its place and I love it.

Report Abuse

Excellent Car!!!

rlw, 04/11/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The car has great power and stability. Quattro handling is excellent in snow. The flexibility of the transmission from full auto, sport auto to pseudo manual with paddle shifters is great. I never think twice about power to maneuver. I look forward to driving the car every time. Also, the lower/wider stance keeps the car firmly gripping the road and gives it a great look. It is the perfect blend between utility and sport.

Report Abuse

2002 - Audi S6 Avant

Tom Soriano, 09/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has done all that I have asked it to do and the list is long. I use the car for quick, quiet, and effortless business travel over long distances (800 miles per day)with and without cargo. Living across the road from Killington, the S6 Avant proved its worth when outfitted with Nokian snow tires. It is unstoppable in snow, ice, rain, and mud (all at once)! As for performance, on the stock tires at Lime Rock Park in Connecticut during a BMWCCA event I was able to put up a 1:06 flat lap while carrying a student in the passenger seat. Overall, this is the best wagon to do everything qucikly and quietly in high style.

Report Abuse

Overrated and overpriced

motoole, 09/19/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have driven this car for 3000 miles and I am totally disappointed. WHile there are many admirable features, it does not display the power/style differences over other models to justify the extra cost. I am already looking to sell this vehicle.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all S6s for sale

Related Used 2003 Audi S6 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles