Used 2016 Audi S5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

I was in the market for a car that has a reliable track record, is fun, luxurious and a looker. My first choice was a Porsche 911 C4S but I couldn't justify the expense (that is code for too steep of a price). So, why did I go this route? The audi S5 that has been in the market for a while. Yet, you don't see very many on the road. It's sexy, is quick and agile. It does have its limits as it is not "an all out" sports car but a luxury GT Coupe. Fun Factor and great looks: I thoroughly enjoy the ride quality and quickness. Quality of the interior is above board. Wow, it a reliable rendition of what a GT coupe should be. 2018 Update: 22k miles - still love this car. Garage kept. Car looks good in caparison to others on the road.

Rotex , 02/21/2016 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6M)

After jumping to the S5 model from the Audi A5, I wondered why I hadn't done it sooner. The difference is remarkable, both in performance, as well as an overall graduation to nicer interior stylings, technology and engineering. With the beast 333 hp supercharged engine under the hood, the acceleration from a dead stop was palpable, if not downright enjoyable. Outer stylings will certainly turn heads, as the car jumps off the page demonstrating elegance with an understated sportiness, particularly with the hardtop coupe model. The technology and dashboard layout can be both intimidating and frustrating, for example many controls are dash mounted, consequently, its important to learn where everything is prior to getting in it and spinning around town. Sadly, in my case, the vehicle has only 18,000 km on it over two years, and paint is flaking off in large 25cent size pieces from the rocker panels on both sides of the car (where you would expect the paint to never fall off). I have notified the dealer in Mississauga, Ontario in this case, who recommended I go to Audi Canada, since it was out of their hands. I have contacted Audi Canada about the issue and they are unwilling to do anything about it citing road damage. I live in the city, drive the car infrequently on paved roads only, and do not drive the car in winter (as I spend my time in the south). Quite frankly, I am surprised by Audi's reluctance to do anything about it, since I am a repeat buyer, which is prompting me to look elsewhere when I replace my car in another year or so. However, when I do drive the Audi S5, the flaking paint is a good advertisement for the poor quality paint Audi has put on my car and anyone who asks, I tell them the problem. Other than that, defer to my earlier comments about performance, and its highly recommended vehicle if you don't mind the paint falling off it.