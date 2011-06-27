Estimated values
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,230
|$19,662
|$21,424
|Clean
|$17,945
|$19,348
|$21,071
|Average
|$17,374
|$18,719
|$20,364
|Rough
|$16,803
|$18,090
|$19,657
Estimated values
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,806
|$25,404
|$27,370
|Clean
|$23,434
|$24,997
|$26,918
|Average
|$22,688
|$24,185
|$26,015
|Rough
|$21,942
|$23,372
|$25,112
Estimated values
2019 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,024
|$16,170
|$17,581
|Clean
|$14,789
|$15,911
|$17,291
|Average
|$14,319
|$15,394
|$16,711
|Rough
|$13,848
|$14,877
|$16,131