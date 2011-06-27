  1. Home
Used 2005 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 S4
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This Car is Awesome

Chris, 01/10/2005
I bought my Audi S4 about a month ago. So far its been a totally awesome car. The car is absolutely perfect so far (knock on wood) and I can't seem to stop driving it. The build quality and attention to detail is amazing. The car is so solid its built like a brick. Maybe its to early to foercast reliability but so far the car is perfect. And I hope it stays that way :)

lil' woody on rails

Bobert, 11/04/2005
This car rips! After one year, have not found handling limits yet. V8 not torquey in muscle car style but really screams towards redline. Throw your bike or skis in the back and go carve up (and down) a canyon. Bose stereo took quite a while to break in but worth the wait. Where else can you get this level of performance and a stick w this level of practicality?

Quattro Delight

Myko, 10/11/2004
I have a 2005 and while we have only had it for six weeks I can't overemphasise the delight and fun it is to drive. The car does not scream out visually but does so in terms of performance and sheer enjoyment of driving and handling on mountain roads. It is a bit of a glutton for gas. A real wolf in sheeps clothing. Lots of fun.

Sleeper wagon

kevfitz3, 11/14/2004
This is my second S4 (also have a 2000 six speed S4 sedan) and what an improvement in overall body rigidity and solid feel. The V8 sounds seriously potent and it is. The torque is instantaneous and neck-snapping. A joy to drive fast or just cruising. Not your normal station wagon!

Audi S4 review

Mainhitman, 03/06/2005
I have had an interesting experience with my leased 2005 S4 Avant. After one day with the car I noticed a large oil leak under it. To make a long story short, the car had a bad gasket, my dealer repaired the problem and Audi of America compensated me for the headache. Otherwise the car has been a joy todrive and I love this vehicle.

