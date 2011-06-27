Used 2005 Audi S4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

This Car is Awesome Chris , 01/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my Audi S4 about a month ago. So far its been a totally awesome car. The car is absolutely perfect so far (knock on wood) and I can't seem to stop driving it. The build quality and attention to detail is amazing. The car is so solid its built like a brick. Maybe its to early to foercast reliability but so far the car is perfect. And I hope it stays that way :) Report Abuse

lil' woody on rails Bobert , 11/04/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car rips! After one year, have not found handling limits yet. V8 not torquey in muscle car style but really screams towards redline. Throw your bike or skis in the back and go carve up (and down) a canyon. Bose stereo took quite a while to break in but worth the wait. Where else can you get this level of performance and a stick w this level of practicality? Report Abuse

Quattro Delight Myko , 10/11/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have a 2005 and while we have only had it for six weeks I can't overemphasise the delight and fun it is to drive. The car does not scream out visually but does so in terms of performance and sheer enjoyment of driving and handling on mountain roads. It is a bit of a glutton for gas. A real wolf in sheeps clothing. Lots of fun. Report Abuse

Sleeper wagon kevfitz3 , 11/14/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my second S4 (also have a 2000 six speed S4 sedan) and what an improvement in overall body rigidity and solid feel. The V8 sounds seriously potent and it is. The torque is instantaneous and neck-snapping. A joy to drive fast or just cruising. Not your normal station wagon! Report Abuse