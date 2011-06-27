Estimated values
2017 Audi RS 7 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$59,618
|$64,232
|$69,372
|Clean
|$58,054
|$62,572
|$67,501
|Average
|$54,925
|$59,254
|$63,761
|Rough
|$51,796
|$55,935
|$60,020
Estimated values
2017 Audi RS 7 performance Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$69,317
|$73,766
|$78,782
|Clean
|$67,498
|$71,860
|$76,658
|Average
|$63,860
|$68,049
|$72,410
|Rough
|$60,223
|$64,237
|$68,162