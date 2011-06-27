  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi RS 7
  4. Used 2014 Audi RS 7
  5. Used 2014 Audi RS 7 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Audi RS 7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 RS 7
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all RS 7s for sale
List Price Estimate
$36,871 - $47,187
Used RS 7 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

RS7 amazing sports utility sedan

Joe Butler, 05/22/2016
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Its easy to slide into the RS7 and become one with the machine. Accessing the performance is effortless and the interior controls are seamlessly integrated and logical. I don't even have to think, things are where they should be. Beautiful lines on the exterior, amazing utility with the interior cargo area makes this the most complete car I can imagine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all RS 7s for sale

Related Used 2014 Audi RS 7 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles