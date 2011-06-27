2019 Audi RS 5 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RS 5 Hatchback
quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$84,562*
Total Cash Price
$78,837
RS 5 Coupe
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,253*
Total Cash Price
$80,414
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RS 5 Hatchback quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,351
|$1,398
|$1,447
|$1,498
|$1,550
|$7,244
|Maintenance
|$524
|$733
|$931
|$2,919
|$2,179
|$7,286
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,195
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$3,379
|Financing
|$4,240
|$3,410
|$2,524
|$1,579
|$571
|$12,324
|Depreciation
|$12,037
|$7,989
|$6,529
|$7,319
|$6,395
|$40,269
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$2,355
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,440
|$15,731
|$13,697
|$16,811
|$14,883
|$84,562
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 RS 5 Coupe quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,378
|$1,426
|$1,476
|$1,528
|$1,581
|$7,389
|Maintenance
|$534
|$748
|$950
|$2,977
|$2,223
|$7,432
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,186
|$1,823
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,259
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$3,447
|Financing
|$4,325
|$3,478
|$2,574
|$1,611
|$582
|$12,570
|Depreciation
|$12,278
|$8,149
|$6,660
|$7,465
|$6,523
|$41,074
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,333
|$2,402
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,909
|$16,046
|$13,971
|$17,147
|$15,181
|$86,253
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi RS 5 in Virginia is:not available
