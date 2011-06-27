Used 2015 Audi Q7 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Q7 SUV
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,798*
Total Cash Price
$34,840
3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,334*
Total Cash Price
$25,697
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,013*
Total Cash Price
$24,709
Q7 Diesel
TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,173*
Total Cash Price
$25,203
TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$79,478*
Total Cash Price
$33,851
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,058*
Total Cash Price
$34,098
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q7 SUV 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,328
|$1,368
|$1,409
|$1,451
|$1,495
|$7,050
|Maintenance
|$2,865
|$1,743
|$3,278
|$1,449
|$2,771
|$12,106
|Repairs
|$2,895
|$3,094
|$3,333
|$3,588
|$3,858
|$16,768
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,885
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,145
|Financing
|$1,874
|$1,507
|$1,115
|$698
|$251
|$5,445
|Depreciation
|$7,810
|$3,893
|$3,423
|$3,036
|$2,723
|$20,885
|Fuel
|$3,277
|$3,376
|$3,477
|$3,581
|$3,689
|$17,399
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,934
|$15,045
|$16,101
|$13,869
|$14,850
|$81,798
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,009
|$1,039
|$1,070
|$1,102
|$5,200
|Maintenance
|$2,113
|$1,285
|$2,418
|$1,069
|$2,044
|$8,929
|Repairs
|$2,135
|$2,282
|$2,459
|$2,647
|$2,845
|$12,368
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,390
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,582
|Financing
|$1,382
|$1,112
|$823
|$515
|$185
|$4,016
|Depreciation
|$5,761
|$2,871
|$2,525
|$2,239
|$2,008
|$15,404
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$12,834
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,178
|$11,097
|$11,876
|$10,229
|$10,953
|$60,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q7 SUV 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$5,000
|Maintenance
|$2,032
|$1,236
|$2,325
|$1,028
|$1,965
|$8,586
|Repairs
|$2,053
|$2,194
|$2,364
|$2,545
|$2,736
|$11,892
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,337
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,521
|Financing
|$1,329
|$1,069
|$791
|$495
|$178
|$3,862
|Depreciation
|$5,539
|$2,761
|$2,428
|$2,153
|$1,931
|$14,812
|Fuel
|$2,324
|$2,394
|$2,466
|$2,540
|$2,616
|$12,340
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,556
|$10,670
|$11,419
|$9,836
|$10,532
|$58,013
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q7 Diesel TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$961
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,050
|$1,081
|$5,100
|Maintenance
|$2,073
|$1,261
|$2,372
|$1,049
|$2,004
|$8,758
|Repairs
|$2,094
|$2,238
|$2,411
|$2,596
|$2,791
|$12,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,364
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,551
|Financing
|$1,356
|$1,090
|$807
|$505
|$182
|$3,939
|Depreciation
|$5,650
|$2,816
|$2,477
|$2,196
|$1,970
|$15,108
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,515
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,587
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,867
|$10,883
|$11,647
|$10,033
|$10,743
|$59,173
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q7 Diesel TDI Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,291
|$1,329
|$1,369
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$6,850
|Maintenance
|$2,784
|$1,693
|$3,185
|$1,408
|$2,692
|$11,763
|Repairs
|$2,813
|$3,006
|$3,239
|$3,487
|$3,748
|$16,292
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,832
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,084
|Financing
|$1,821
|$1,465
|$1,084
|$678
|$244
|$5,291
|Depreciation
|$7,588
|$3,783
|$3,326
|$2,950
|$2,645
|$20,292
|Fuel
|$3,184
|$3,280
|$3,378
|$3,480
|$3,584
|$16,906
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,312
|$14,618
|$15,644
|$13,475
|$14,429
|$79,478
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Q7 Diesel TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,339
|$1,379
|$1,420
|$1,463
|$6,900
|Maintenance
|$2,804
|$1,706
|$3,208
|$1,419
|$2,712
|$11,849
|Repairs
|$2,833
|$3,028
|$3,262
|$3,512
|$3,776
|$16,411
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,845
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,099
|Financing
|$1,834
|$1,475
|$1,092
|$683
|$246
|$5,330
|Depreciation
|$7,644
|$3,810
|$3,351
|$2,971
|$2,665
|$20,441
|Fuel
|$3,207
|$3,304
|$3,403
|$3,505
|$3,610
|$17,029
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,467
|$14,725
|$15,758
|$13,574
|$14,534
|$80,058
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Audi Q7 in Virginia is:not available
