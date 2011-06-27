  1. Home
Used 2013 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

5(80%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
5 reviews
Best SUV you can buy

huntm2000, 04/07/2013
33 of 35 people found this review helpful

The 2013 Audi Q7 is a great SUV. It has great power, handling, and safety you can ever ask for. It has plenty of room for hauling the family around including the dog (75 lbs) to and front soccer, grocery store, and family road trips. So far i have al but positive experiences with the Q7.

My Squeaky Brakes???

Bill Wegener, 01/07/2018
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
8 of 12 people found this review helpful

Since the day the car left the lot, the brakes have squeaked, made noise, annoyed me.. I took it back to the dealer and there response was “What Noise”.... I am two brake jobs and new rotors into the car and still they squeak?? I was told get up to 30-40 Mph and slam on the breaks to get the dust off of them. Huh Really.. Didn’t work. As I talk to more and more Q7 owners they all have the same bad story. For the cost of this car, they should be able to engineer brakes the don’t squeak. Update: I have since sold the car after a few more visits to the dealership, with no further satisfaction on getting a fix for the brakes. I did tell the dealership if they could guarantee that a new Q7 would not have the same problem? I would buy one.. They could not and would not say this.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Perfect Q7?

David Porter, 12/31/2017
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 5 people found this review helpful

If performance is critical, you really need to verify you are getting the 333hp engine. Very confusing and I missed it. I think that you are limited to the Prestige package.?

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Q7 Love!

Chuck, 03/07/2017
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I'm in my third q7 and I cannot get enough. Frankly, the vehicle has no flaws...and trust me, I look for them!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
24,000 Trouble Free miles

Chuckster, 10/15/2017
3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

Highway mileage great, city not so great. Third row access is tight. Solid feel.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
