Used 2013 Audi Q7 SUV Consumer Reviews

Bill Wegener , 01/07/2018 3.0T S line Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

8 of 12 people found this review helpful

Since the day the car left the lot, the brakes have squeaked, made noise, annoyed me.. I took it back to the dealer and there response was “What Noise”.... I am two brake jobs and new rotors into the car and still they squeak?? I was told get up to 30-40 Mph and slam on the breaks to get the dust off of them. Huh Really.. Didn’t work. As I talk to more and more Q7 owners they all have the same bad story. For the cost of this car, they should be able to engineer brakes the don’t squeak. Update: I have since sold the car after a few more visits to the dealership, with no further satisfaction on getting a fix for the brakes. I did tell the dealership if they could guarantee that a new Q7 would not have the same problem? I would buy one.. They could not and would not say this.