Used 2016 Audi Q3 SUV Consumer Reviews

VERY happy so far! MP , 12/05/2015 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful Have had my Q3 for a month and am very pleased so far with the way it handles, how comfortable it is (got the sport package), and how smooth the car rides on Colorado's poorly maintained roads. Love the auto climate control and the cargo area is big enough for my bike which is why I wanted a crossover. It's fabulous and zippy on steep, curvy mountain roads. I'm averaging 24.5 mpg with combo city/highway (mostly city) driving. My only challenge is figuring out all the computer programs in the car and setting everything up to my preferences. The car manual has become my lifeline and I have to reference it often as it's a bit complex. The cruise control/radio/navigation/windshield wiper/etc. controls are pretty easy to access from the steering column but I find that I hit the wrong controls occasionally because everything is in one place. Huge learning curve with the car ( but then, my old car was a 2004 so I'm behind the times for car technology) but I have to say I'm very, very happy with it. Safety Technology Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2016 Q3 Prestige with Sport Package Guy Yowell , 12/26/2015 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful I recently took my wife's 2011 Q5 in for routine service, and the dealer gave me the Q3 as a loaner car. I was very impressed with the ride versus my 2011 A3 TDI. So when I went back to pick up my wife's car, I decided to sit down with a salesperson to discuss the possibility of trading in my A3. The deals they were offering were excellent, and I just wasn't willing to wait to see how Audi was going to resolve the emission issue affecting the 2.0 TDI engines. So far, I'm extremely happy with my decision. The Q3 with Prestige and Sport Packages is a real step up from my 2011 A3 TDI. The ride is extremely comfortable and the cabin is incredibly quiet. Incidentally, on previous occasions, I also had the opportunity to drive the 2015 A3 Sedan for an extended period as a loaner car, and the Q3 feels a lot nicer to drive. The handling with the 19" tires included with the Sport Package is really impressive. It doesn't handle like an SUV at all. The car accelerates very evenly and the transmission shifts very smoothly. The exterior and all of the interior finishes are just beautiful! The Bose Audio system included with the Prestige Package sounds great, and I love how seamlessly my iPhone connects (via Bluetooth) to play all of my audio files. My only disappointment is the relatively poor fuel economy for an SUV in this class. In fact, the fuel economy is essentially the same as my wife's Q5 which is significantly larger and heavier. It's especially painful because I was averaging nearly 42 miles/gallon with my A3 TDI. However, it's unclear whether or not these fuel economy figures would have been impacted by whatever solution Audi/Volkswagen comes up with to meet the emission requirements. For me, it's the perfect compromise of size, comfort, quality, and luxury. I also considered the BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA, but these two alternatives were significantly more expensive when comparably equipped. The Q3 is really an excellent value and I'm looking forward to years of driving this exceptional vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi does it again! Linda B , 07/09/2016 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Love the performance and the connection to the road, the logical interior layout and equipment without stupid extras . My biggest criticism is the height of the media/nav window that you cannot get rid of- cannot fold down or black out. I am 5' talk and it is right at eye level and VERY distracting to drive with, more so at night! If I cannot get used to it... It might make me reconsider the car- which I LOVE on every other level!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Don't waste your money! Brian M , 01/17/2016 Prestige quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 33 of 42 people found this review helpful This 2016, Audi Q-3, Prestige Quattro, is a nice design. PROS: The colors are great both Inside (chestnut brown leather) and Out (cuvée silver metallic). The car holds the road firmly and has a good ride. The steering is crisp and the breaking is excellent. Headlights are awesome when driving at night on unlit roadways. Seats are fairly comfortable with the Sport Package that was included as an option. However, not nearly as comfortable as the seats in an A-4. Sight lines out of the car are great. CONS: the electronics (Nav, phone, Wi-Fi) are a little difficult to get used to, but can be handled with some practice. Heated seats take forever to warm up. Rear view camera takes too long to turn off after shifting back to a forward gear. The only engine available for this car, 2.0 L / 4 cylinder / TFSI, that produces 200 hp & 207 ft-lb torque, is minimally enough for the car. And that's with just me as the driver. If I had 3 other adult passengers in the car with me, the engine would struggle even more to get the car moving. The 6 speed transmission seems to do a good job, but could certainly use more support from the engine. And, driving the car in the "S" gear to get the engine more power, forget about it! The gas mileage would be terrible for a 4 cylinder engine. I think the worst part is that this same 2.0 L engine with 6 speed transmission is used in several other Audi models. But, they have way more hp and engine torque and even get way better gas mileage. Unfortunately, this car/crossover/ SUV paired with this weak engine does not live up to the standards set by this brand's other proven models. Quite the let down! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse