Used 1990 Audi Coupe Consumer Reviews
Coupe Quattro
This particular Audi is quite reliable. I have over 177k miles on mine. OEM, as well as after market performance parts are still readily available. The leather seats are a bit hard for long, all-day trips. The Coupe Quattro is very entertaining to drive, and the engine is very high revving with ample low end torque. All steering and tie end rods have been replaced, but steering is not always neutral in straight line driving. However, feed-back through the steering column is good.
10 years,127,000 and still going strong
I've had my Coupe for 10 years and it has never let me down. I love its exclusive and sporty look and it still turns heads. Can't really beat it for style and practicality (with the lift- back and Ski-sack), AWD is a godsend in snow and bad weather. The engine could use more horses, but the 20 Valves sound more like a Ferrari than an Audi when you press it. Maintenance has been not-cheap (it's an Audi!), but luckily very little has needed replacing. Seats are firm and comfortable after even long drives. Very high engineering and build quality, feels safe as a bank-vault. The only other car I could want is an updated version of this model (come-on Audi!).
