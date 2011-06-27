  1. Home
1990 Audi Coupe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New Coupe Quattro debuts, with 164-horsepower 20-valve engine.

Coupe Quattro
conall,11/22/2013
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
This particular Audi is quite reliable. I have over 177k miles on mine. OEM, as well as after market performance parts are still readily available. The leather seats are a bit hard for long, all-day trips. The Coupe Quattro is very entertaining to drive, and the engine is very high revving with ample low end torque. All steering and tie end rods have been replaced, but steering is not always neutral in straight line driving. However, feed-back through the steering column is good.
10 years,127,000 and still going strong
Air Audi,03/16/2004
I've had my Coupe for 10 years and it has never let me down. I love its exclusive and sporty look and it still turns heads. Can't really beat it for style and practicality (with the lift- back and Ski-sack), AWD is a godsend in snow and bad weather. The engine could use more horses, but the 20 Valves sound more like a Ferrari than an Audi when you press it. Maintenance has been not-cheap (it's an Audi!), but luckily very little has needed replacing. Seats are firm and comfortable after even long drives. Very high engineering and build quality, feels safe as a bank-vault. The only other car I could want is an updated version of this model (come-on Audi!).
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
164 hp @ 6000 rpm
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
