Used 1990 Audi Coupe for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi Coupe searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Audi Coupe
Read recent reviews for the Audi Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.52 Reviews
Report abuse
conall,11/22/2013
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD
This particular Audi is quite reliable. I have over 177k miles on mine. OEM, as well as after market performance parts are still readily available. The leather seats are a bit hard for long, all-day trips. The Coupe Quattro is very entertaining to drive, and the engine is very high revving with ample low end torque. All steering and tie end rods have been replaced, but steering is not always neutral in straight line driving. However, feed-back through the steering column is good.