Audi Coupes for Sale Near Me
19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$46,600Est. Loan: $813/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Audi A5 Coupe has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi A5 Coupe Premium The Envy of Your Friends *Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, 180 watts and HD Radio technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSNAF57LA007252
Stock: LA007252
Listed since: 03-25-2020
19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$51,435Est. Loan: $877/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke-Star Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" All-Season, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers. This Audi A5 Coupe has a strong Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A5 Coupe Premium Plus *Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, 180 watts and HD Radio technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat -inc: Power Rear Seat Easy Entry, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Light Tinted Glass.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF56LA004315
Stock: LA004315
Listed since: 06-29-2020
19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$67,605Est. Loan: $1,183/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" 5-Double-Spoke Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic -inc: shift paddles, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 18" Summer, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Sport Leather Steering Wheel. This Audi S5 Coupe has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi S5 Coupe Prestige The Envy of Your Friends *Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: MMI touch display w/10.1" center screen, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), 10 speakers, 6-channel amplifier, 180 watts and HD Radio technology, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Programmable Aero-Composite Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicator, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Lip Spoiler, Light Tinted Glass.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Audi S5 Coupe come see us at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF50LA008258
Stock: LA008258
Listed since: 06-15-2020
19 mi awayHome delivery available*
$88,995Est. Loan: $1,433/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 19" 10-Spoke-Star Forged Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Turn-By-Turn Navigation Directions, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 8-Speed Tiptronic Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 265/35R19 Summer Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Audi RS 5 Coupe has a powerful Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 2.9 L/177 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi RS 5 Coupe 2.9 TFSI quattro *Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Side Impact Beams, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver And Passenger Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: 8.3" MMI center screen, Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS (6 month trial subscription), Audi MMI navigation plus w/MMI touch, preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooth) w/streaming audio, SiriusXM All Access service (w/3-month trial subscription) and USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Audi RS 5 Coupe come see us at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Just minutes away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF57KA907916
Stock: KA907916
Listed since: 08-04-2020
21,584 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,940$4,237 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*PRESTIGE PACKAGE*S SPORT PACKAGE*DYNAMIC STEERING*LOCAL TRADE*REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY*SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE*ONE OWNER VEHICLE - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF59JA007042
Stock: 19A1951A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
104,063 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$1,495 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2013 Audi A5 Premium Plus Quattro 2D CoupeNavigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6DA048994
Stock: AT12949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
34,547 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,720$2,500 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE *NAVIGATION PACKAGE WITH VIRTUAL COCKPIT*CARFAX ONE OWNER*PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR*STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPNAF50JA005863
Stock: UA24180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
44,239 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,110$2,286 Below Market
Audi Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * $6,207 IN TOTAL OPTIONS * ORIGINAL MSRP $59,655 * MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC ($575) * TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE ($2,950) AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, AUDI SMARTPHONE INTERFACE * BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE ($1,500) HIGH-GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, BLACK EXTERIOR MIRROR HOUSING, 20-INCH AUDI SPORT 5-V-SPOKE WHEELS, MATTE TITANIUM FINISH, SUMMER TIRES * FINE NAPPA LEATHER W/ S EMBOSSING ($500) * RED BRAKE CALIPERS ($400) * LIGHTNING AND MICRO-USB CABLES ($110) * AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS ($95) * AUDI CARGO BOX ($75) *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi TTS quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: TRUC1AFV8H1010256
Stock: 1010256A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
70,799 miles25 mi away3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$18,500$1,821 Below Market
Passport Nissan of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVVAFR0AA035228
Stock: K13792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
10,691 miles15 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$48,840$262 Below Market
Audi Tyson Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Audi S5 3.0T Prestige quattro ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 9921 miles below market average! - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUR4AF53JA008140
Stock: UA24269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- certified
29,971 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$31,999$347 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2018 A5 COUPE PREMIUM QUATTRO, NAVIGATION AND TELEMATICS PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HIGH-GLOSS DARK BROWN WALNUT WOOD INLAYS, AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $49,205!! *ENJOY AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, 10-WAY POWER FRONT SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, HEATED AUTO-DIM POWER EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, ALARM SYSTEM W/ MOTION SENSOR, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, AUDI SOUND SYSTEM, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, 10-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUNNAF58JA009652
Stock: PJA009652
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
65,611 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999$1,054 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Coupe Premium Plus "Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price" 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Coupe Premium Plus Tiptronic Trans, Technology PKG, Premium Plus PKG, 18'' 5-Arm Dynamic Design Wheels, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Side Assist and so much more.................................................. *Tornado Gray Metallic Exterior ($575) with Chestnut Brown Interior *65,611 Miles *Original MSRP $49,465.00 *Local Trade-in with us by one of our V.I.P clients for a 2018 BMW X6 xDrive 50i M Sport PKG. *We have just performed the 60K MILES Service, Replaced 4 Shocks, New Front Brake Pads & Rotors as well as New Rear Brake Pads. * 8-Speed Tiptronic Transmission *Technology Package ($3,150) -1 CD/DVD-Player with HD Radio -Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control -Color Driver Information Display -Parking System with Rearview Camera -Audi Connect® with Online Service -Audi Side Assist *A5 Premium Plus Model ($2,300) -Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Compass -Auto-Dimming, Heated Exterior Mirrors -Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory -Audi Advanced Key -Bang & Olufsen® Sound System *Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood Inlays ($350) *18" 5-Arm Dynamic Design Wheels *Bang & Olufsen Sound System *Rear View Camera *Navigation System *Extended Warranty available. "Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price": These are automobiles that have been traded-in with us or other New Car Dealerships around the country and offer fantastic values for consumers. While they do not qualify for our exclusive Select Certification due to the age or mileage or other factors, they offer substantial savings to our clients since you can purchase them at wholesale, pre-auction prices which can save you thousands of dollars up front. -Some may still be under their Original Factory Warranty and some may not but they may still qualify for extended warranty programs. Please ask your Sales Consultant about availability of extended warranty for the automobile you are interested in. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFRXGA016425
Stock: 20748AN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
47,066 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,899$1,672 Below Market
Honda Of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Blue 2018 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 7-Speed Automatic S tronic quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI24/34 City/Highway MPGWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUPNAF50JA003790
Stock: HP20359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
88,078 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$15,999$754 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*2014 AUDI A5 PREMIUM PLUS, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $49,035!! *ENJOY ICE SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER, AUDI CONNECT, CARGO NET, AUDI FIRST AID KIT, IPOD CABLE FOR AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS AND LINER, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE, WHEELS AND TIRES, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR2EA005853
Stock: TEA005853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
60,389 miles25 mi away1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$19,685$802 Below Market
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro* Technology Package* Premium Plus Package*Bang & Olufsen Sound System* Panoramic Roof* Leather* Navigation* SPort Coupe!This vehicle has passed a multi point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection. We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR3FA034784
Stock: P6103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
7,004 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$54,050
Audi Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
White 2018 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI24/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF50JA134054
Stock: RAC1194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-16-2019
11,474 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$54,050
Audi Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2018 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI24/34 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF57JA134178
Stock: RAC1196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-03-2020
20,520 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$38,999
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. Original MSRP $53,200.00, Premium Plus PKG, Navigation PKG, S Line Sport PKG, Bang & Olufsen 3D Sound System, Heated & A/C Ventilated Front Seats, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Full LED Headlights, Audi Side Assist & so much more........... 2018 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro S Tronic Premium Plus Coupe S Line Sport PKG *Glacier White Metallic on Black Interior *ONLY 20,520 MILES *Certified *Like New *Original MSRP $53.200.00 *Premium Plus PKG ($ 3,000): -Heated, Auto-dim, Power Folding Exterior Mirrors W/Memory -Alarm System with motion sensors - SiriusXM All Access Service -Audi Advanced Key -Audi Connect Care -Heated, 10-way Power Front Seats W/ Driver Memory -Full LED Headlights -Parking System Plus -Audi Side Assist With Pre Sense Rear *Navigation PKG ($2,600): -Audi MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch -Audi Connect PRIME & PLUS -Audi Virtual Cockpit *S Line Sport PKG ($1,250): -18'' 5-Arm-star Design Wheels W/ All-Season Tires -Front Sport Seats With 4-Way Power Lumbar -Illuminated S Line Stainless Steel Door Sills -S Line Bumpers -S Line Fender Badges -S Line Side Blades -Sport Suspension *Bang & Olufsen Sound System With 3D Sound ($950) *Ventilated Front Seats ($850) *Glacier White Metallic ($575) *Audi Beam - Rings ($250) * 2.0L 252 HP 4CYL Engine *Quattro AWD *Audi Driver Select *Still Under Full Factory Warranty. *We are the only dealer in the Eastern United States that guarantees in writing that all our Certified vehicles have no frame damage and no body panel replacements. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUTNAF50JA129775
Stock: 20778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
