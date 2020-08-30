Audi Coupes for Sale Near Me

79 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 79 listings
  • 2020 Audi A5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Audi A5 Premium 45 TFSI quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $46,600

    Est. Loan: $813/mo
  • 2020 Audi A5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Audi A5 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $51,435

    Est. Loan: $877/mo
  • 2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    new

    2020 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $67,605

    Est. Loan: $1,183/mo
  • 2019 Audi RS 5 quattro
    new

    2019 Audi RS 5 quattro

    Exterior
    Interior
    19 mi away
    Home delivery available*

    $88,995

    Est. Loan: $1,433/mo
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    21,584 miles
    15 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,940

    $4,237 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    104,063 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $1,495 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    34,547 miles
    15 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,720

    $2,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi TTS quattro in Black
    used

    2017 Audi TTS quattro

    44,239 miles
    24 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,110

    $2,286 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro

    70,799 miles
    25 mi away
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $18,500

    $1,821 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi S5 Prestige quattro

    10,691 miles
    15 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $48,840

    $262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    29,971 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Home delivery available*

    $31,999

    $347 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    65,611 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    $1,054 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    47,066 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,899

    $1,672 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    88,078 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $15,999

    $754 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    60,389 miles
    25 mi away
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Home delivery available*

    $19,685

    $802 Below Market
    Negotiate
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    7,004 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $54,050

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    11,474 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $54,050

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    20,520 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $38,999

    Negotiate
Showing 1 - 18 out of 79 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi Coupe
Filtering by
Audi
Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.