Used 2016 Audi A7 Diesel Consumer Reviews

Happy in Virginia

Thom, 11/30/2015
TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I owned a 2011 Porsche Panamera that burned up in interstate 95 on the way to vacation. Prior to the fire I was looking at the Audi line of cars. After quite a bit of research I decided on a Audi A7 due to its versatility and great interior. I didn't go back to Porsche because of their lack of concern when my car caught fire!! I was planning on buying off of the local dealer but they told me it would take 90-120 days to order the A7 configured the way I wanted it. I got on the net and connected with Lauren Whitcraft at Rick Case Audi in the Atlanta area. She located a dealer who had a car that was being built in Germany and traded one of their vehicles. In a little over three weeks she notified my car was ready to go. I must add that we did the deal over the phone in thirty minutes from the time I called initially. I flew to Atlanta on a morning flight and she picked me up at the airport. After I hit the road I drive from Atlanta to Richmond in a constant rain. My new Audi A7 impressed me the entire trip averaging 37.5 mph. I have owned a ton of cars and this one is a keeper. On a recent trip I averaged 42.6 mph(diesel). My wife keeps telling how much she like the A7 and just smile and go "yes I do. I really with I could complain about something but I can't. I am looking forward to taking a long trip some day soon. In closing I can tell you this puppy is pretty darn fast too. It midrange acceleration does not seem to bog down until I loose my nerve....Did I say I love my A7? I can't wait until the 2016 Q7 comes out so we can fly to Atlanta and replace my wife's vehicle.

