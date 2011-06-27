  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2008 Audi A4
  5. Used 2008 Audi A4 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 A4
5(72%)4(14%)3(14%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
Write a review
See all A4s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,877 - $9,281
Used A4 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

This is an awesome SUV Alternative

Nick, 05/04/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

My other vehicles are 911 turbo, Mustang GT convertible, Cayenne S. This vehicle has become my favorite. I can drive it over highway 17 in California with vigor. I drove it to Tahoe with the family, a roof box and a lot of gear. It was a blast. It compensated well on icy patches and blasted through the snow. I can put my golden retriever in the back, pick up the family and still enjoy the ride. The S mode and paddle shifters make this a stealth sports car. I enjoy the "S" suspension features and the mileage of the 2.0T. It feels like a Porsche station wagon. I predict that these wagons will see a resurgence in the near future. The Avant gets 22 around town and 28 highway.

Report Abuse

The little wagon that could

frankclh, 04/23/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have had several Audi's over the past 15 years as well as several Jeeps. This latest purchase with the 3.2 is outstanding. Power, all weather ability with utility and sport car manors. This package does it all. The MMI is great. Did a three hundred mile loop from New York to Boston and got 29 mpg. Got it with the Audi Certified program so great deal with new car warranty. Very, very happy.

Report Abuse

2008 Audi A4 2.0T Avant

T Farrand, 11/05/2009
10 of 13 people found this review helpful

I drove this A4 Avant for 18 months and could not wait for the day to finally unload this car. The car was in the repair shop 6 times in 18 months - all for engine issues - fuel sensor, oxygen sensor in turbo, and finally an oil leak. The dealership was courteous and professional each time I had the car in, but the problems kept popping up. When the car was functioning properly, I enjoyed driving it. My main complaint was the automatic transmission - the Drive transmission setting shifted painfully slowly and enhanced the awful turbo lag. The Sport transmission setting was better, but it had to be shifted manually with the paddles into 6th gear when traveling < 80 mph. In 20 years of driving Honda and Toyota products, I made 3 trips in total for non-routine maintenance. 6 trips in 18 months for the Audi A4 is unacceptable and I will not buy another Audi.

Report Abuse

A4 Avant is one of the ultimate NW vehicles

Jay Ar, 08/17/2016
2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car will go anywhere, safely and comfortably. It is fun to drive, considering the cargo capacity. The 2.0T is a great combination of power and fuel economy (it's no wonder that VW/Audi settled on it for just about every model for the last 10 years). On ramps: fun. Twisty mountain roads: fun. Race track: fun. Highway cruising: smooth and comfortable. Around town: perfect. Load up kids, dogs, luggage, groceries, everything. Bikes, skis, and boats on top no problem. Seriously, for active families who don't want a big SUV, this is about as close to perfect as you can get. Kids who want to lower it and stuff some wide wheels on, no problem, you will get big scene points because it's an avant.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Great but not for a family shuttle. Too cramped

James, 06/04/2019
2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Love the car for driving pleasure but it feels cramped until the back seats are used for 12 year olds and above then it’s just ridiculous.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A4s for sale

Related Used 2008 Audi A4 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles