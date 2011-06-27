Used 2008 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

This is an awesome SUV Alternative Nick , 05/04/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My other vehicles are 911 turbo, Mustang GT convertible, Cayenne S. This vehicle has become my favorite. I can drive it over highway 17 in California with vigor. I drove it to Tahoe with the family, a roof box and a lot of gear. It was a blast. It compensated well on icy patches and blasted through the snow. I can put my golden retriever in the back, pick up the family and still enjoy the ride. The S mode and paddle shifters make this a stealth sports car. I enjoy the "S" suspension features and the mileage of the 2.0T. It feels like a Porsche station wagon. I predict that these wagons will see a resurgence in the near future. The Avant gets 22 around town and 28 highway. Report Abuse

The little wagon that could frankclh , 04/23/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I have had several Audi's over the past 15 years as well as several Jeeps. This latest purchase with the 3.2 is outstanding. Power, all weather ability with utility and sport car manors. This package does it all. The MMI is great. Did a three hundred mile loop from New York to Boston and got 29 mpg. Got it with the Audi Certified program so great deal with new car warranty. Very, very happy.

2008 Audi A4 2.0T Avant T Farrand , 11/05/2009 10 of 13 people found this review helpful I drove this A4 Avant for 18 months and could not wait for the day to finally unload this car. The car was in the repair shop 6 times in 18 months - all for engine issues - fuel sensor, oxygen sensor in turbo, and finally an oil leak. The dealership was courteous and professional each time I had the car in, but the problems kept popping up. When the car was functioning properly, I enjoyed driving it. My main complaint was the automatic transmission - the Drive transmission setting shifted painfully slowly and enhanced the awful turbo lag. The Sport transmission setting was better, but it had to be shifted manually with the paddles into 6th gear when traveling < 80 mph. In 20 years of driving Honda and Toyota products, I made 3 trips in total for non-routine maintenance. 6 trips in 18 months for the Audi A4 is unacceptable and I will not buy another Audi.

A4 Avant is one of the ultimate NW vehicles Jay Ar , 08/17/2016 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 7 of 9 people found this review helpful This car will go anywhere, safely and comfortably. It is fun to drive, considering the cargo capacity. The 2.0T is a great combination of power and fuel economy (it's no wonder that VW/Audi settled on it for just about every model for the last 10 years). On ramps: fun. Twisty mountain roads: fun. Race track: fun. Highway cruising: smooth and comfortable. Around town: perfect. Load up kids, dogs, luggage, groceries, everything. Bikes, skis, and boats on top no problem. Seriously, for active families who don't want a big SUV, this is about as close to perfect as you can get. Kids who want to lower it and stuff some wide wheels on, no problem, you will get big scene points because it's an avant. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value