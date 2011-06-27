Used 2007 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

10 years of ownership Ben E , 06/04/2017 3.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6A) 44 of 44 people found this review helpful *10 years of ownership* after owning this car for almost 10 years I had decided to write a detailed review on my experience with this 2007 Audi A4 Quattro with the 3.2 engine. 0-80,000 miles absolutely problem free. During that one frame all that was done to the vehicle was routine oil changes (5,000 intervals as I do not personally think going 10,000 is a good idea), tires around 45,000 miles, I always use premium gasoline. 80,000-115,000: around 85,000 miles during service it was discovered that my valve cover gaskets were leaking oil that was around $250 with parts and labor. 95,000 miles I had all brakes replaced (pads, rotors on all four wheels) I ordered parts from Advance Auto Parts for $210 and still currently have them on the vehicle at 170,000 smooth as the Audi brand no need to pay for brand name very little brake dust as well. 112,000 miles I noticed that I could smell a burning oil. So I took it in to see what was wrong, the valve cover gasket appeared to be leaking again. So I had hen replace it once again. 115,000-145,000: no problems at all until 138,000 I noticed little drops of oil on my garage floor. I decided to take it in and was informed that my valve cover gasket looked like it was leaking again and that my rear main seal had a leak. At that point we figured that the actual valve cover itself may be warped. I decided to deal with the small drops of oil as I did not see it necessary to pay almost $3,000 to repair everything. I now have 170,000 miles on the car and it has never left me stranded. The key to keeping this car serviced it to find an independent mechanic that will treat you fairly. I see no need to replace this car anytime soon in the future. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Oil Consumption issues resolved carissa , 02/20/2012 82 of 84 people found this review helpful This is for all consumers having Oil Consumption issues. I purchased my 07 A4 used with 54,500 miles on it. Right away I noticed the oil consumption problem. I tracked the consumption for about 10,000 miles and made sure the dealership knew the mileage everytime I had to put another qt in. The light was coming on down to just less than a 1000 miles to add a qt. I paid the out of pocket expense and the test came back that there was an issue. Audi Corp covered 85% of the repair and the dealership I purchased from, Elk Grove Audi, covered the remaining balance. Audi replaced the Piston rings. I now have close to 8000 miles since replacement and holding strong. Added 1 qt at 5000 mi.

Fantastic after 112k miles ketchup77 , 11/17/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I bought my A4 new in July 2007 and I have NEVER had an issue with it after 112k miles. Sure it burns oil a bit, but keep a quart in the trunk and your good to go. This is a car that is fun to drive and built solid. The only complaint I have is the glove box hing broke and they wanted hundreds to replace the whole thing...not me...I went and bought a 2 dollar hinge at Ace Hardware and screwed it in and it works great. I hope to keep my A4 for many years to come.

Massive and frequent transmission failures cnd1 , 10/05/2011 45 of 47 people found this review helpful A more detailed report of my experience has been posted on NHTSA.GOV. The first transmission failed and was replaced under OEM warranty by an authorized Audi dealer at 36,120 miles. It continued to have mechanical issues such as shuttering, vibration, hesitation, leaks, etc. The 2nd transmission failed at 55,600 miles (less than 20,000 miles on the "new" transmission) while on the freeway traveling at 70 MPH. It occurred without warning. The car shifted into park, bucked and refused to accelerate. The 3rd transmission was installed under the Audi Pure Platinum Protection service, and after only 1,000 miles on the "new" transmission. it is showing signs of failing again.