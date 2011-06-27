  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4 allroad
  4. 2019 Audi A4 allroad
  5. 2019 Audi A4 allroad Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Audi A4 allroad Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 A4 allroad
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all A4 allroads for sale
MSRP Starting at
$45,700
Save as much as $4,736
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Took my new Allroad to Whieface

Old skis. New car, 02/01/2020
2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Audi is stingy with important features in base models. What is provided is hard to understand. When fancy names for basic safety add ons are removed, it is not very different from our last A4 wagon of 2010—that was still going strong at 125k miles. This one accelerates smoothly to 90+ on the NY Northway as fast as I admit to, then handles twisting Adirondack roads with aplomb. Fit and finish are excellent as expected from Audi. Just make sure you are packing short skis inside and carrying long skis on the roof!

Report Abuse

Please Patron

Kerry, 02/04/2020
2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is my second AllRoad! I love its practicality yet sports car capabilities. Its the perfect blend of what I need and want in a car.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A4 allroads for sale

Related 2019 Audi A4 allroad Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars