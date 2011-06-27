Used 2016 Audi A3 Consumer Reviews
Bang for your buck
This is my first Audi. I've always been a fan of the A3, even before it was changed to a sedan. When the sedan came out, I knew I was going to get that car. Although one of the bad things that this car is always dinged on - The Backseats - I have no complaints. Sure, it's tight back there but I'm never in the back seats so I don't really care that it's small. Perky little engine! So much fun to drive. I can't say that I've driven up the arroyo parkway at about 80-90 mph though.... lol The fuel mileage can be better but then again, I live in Los Angeles and it's stop and go traffic at any point of the day. I have gotten great mileage when I hit an open road. Sound system is good. I feel like there's a slight delay on initial accelaration but I may just have to tweak the settings to fix that. Overall, it's a great car to drive and you get your monies worth.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Empty Nesters Love 2016 Audi Cabriolet
Wife and I are "empty nesters," making the A3 cabriolet perfect for us. The ride is quiet, sufficiently powerful and "luxury smooth." The standard leather seats are very comfortable. The inside is laid out thoughtfully and everything is accessed conveniently. Car is quite handsome with top up or down and the convertible top is incredibly easy to operate in all respects. The Audi 3 seems to have all the latest technology---as much as I could possibly need and deal with. The ability to leave my iPod home and enjoy all my music from a custom-loaded, tiny sound card is just one of the many very nice little extras I discovered after buying this car.The windscreen is a great standard feature that is remarkably effective in minimizing the wind inside the cabin---wife thankfully no longer needs to put the windows up when the top is down in order to protect her hairdo. Only oddity is that power seats are not available at any price---no problem for us, though, since I am pretty much the only driver. The car is a bit pricey but the quality seems to be there and I've learned that you get only what you pay for. Thus, I'm confident this A3 cabriolet will be a durable and reliable car for us for many years to come. It is truly a pleasure to drive and I'm quite proud to be seen in it. Twenty Months Post Purchase: I’ve now owned this car for about 20 months and my opinion, above, is confirmed by my 20 months of ownership. One caveat to my opinion: My Audi is stored throughout the winter months. Therefore, my experience is based upon May through November driving, only. I can’t comment on winter performance. Also, the complementary service included with the purchase of this car is minimal, at least when I purchased it. Only the first oil change is complementary and prices for everything at Audi are quite steep, as they are with most Euro luxury brands. Nevertheless, all things considered, I’d buy this car again and continue to be very proud of it and pleased with it. Updating today, 7/2/2018, after two years and a few months of ownership. I store the car in winter and drive sparingly in summer. Thus, barely 5,000 miles on odometer. That said, no problems at all. Still enjoying the car very much. Totally reliable. Learning of its oddities, like when you drop the top, the windows automatically go up, not down! When you play music from the SD card, you have re-check the shuffle option every time you turn the engine off and re-start. You have to spend money to change the brake fluid after two years, even though you have only 4500 miles on the car? Other than such oddities, I'm perfectly pleased with the car and plan to keep it either until things begin to act up or the styling changes significantly. Rumor has it that this A3 cabriolet model and the A5 cabriolet will soon be discontinued and a new A4 convertible will replace both of them. My guess is that if this happens at all, it won't be for at least a few years. Then, I'll probably get the new model. But for now, I'm perfectly pleased with this beautiful red convertible. Updating in July 2019. Owned our Audi 3 for 3 years and 3 months, now. Still thrilled with it. Can’t be told from the 2019 model. Drives beautifully, though we don’t even have 7,000 miles on this car. It remains immaculate and nothing has had to be repaired. Actually, I prefer it to the new one as I prefer my two tone dash and trim—-newer models are all black. Also, the USB port on the newer models is on the dash. If you plug in, you have exposed cables all over the place. On mine, the ports are inside the elbow rest, where you stow the iPod and there’s no wires, no devices exposed, etc. My 2016 is much preferable to the newer models in that regard. Perfectly satisfied with this car and it’s holding its value reasonably well, too. I may keep it for the long haul—-15 years or more. Updating now—-January 2020. Still very pleased. Car is stored all winter so last year’s mileage was just a few thousand new miles. One or two minor, nuisance recalls but no mechanical problems. Checked out cars on the market to replace this one but there are none I like better or even as well for under $55,000. Will keep this Audi 3 at least for a while. The convertible model is now discontinued so mine will still look newish. Buying it in 2016 was a very smart move. I continue to enjoy the car and constantly get complements on it. It's now July 2020---into our fifth year of ownership. No problems. Car continues to drive like new and look like new, though only 8500 miles on odometer. Not thrilled that I have to change the brake fluid every two years---even after so few miles but they say that doesn't matter. It's matter of time that rules. Also not thrilled at high dealership fee for this service---went to independent guy who did it for half. Still very happy with this beautiful convertible though. I'd buy it again and plan to keep it for rest of my driving life.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Awesome convertible - Tricky transmission*
This is my first Audi. I had a VW Polo before that I really loved and this Audi rides even better (sure more power, better transmission....). My biggest concern about this car is the transmission while maneuvering. most specifically when shifting from Reverse to Drive, it always makes a funny noise and you can feel that something went wrong. After a while you get used to it and if you are patient enough to wait 3 seconds it wont happen. I was really surprise that nobody reported this issue on the previous reviews. Different from what most people say about not using the back seat, I have a 19 months baby that loves to ride with the top down. Yes, space is limited but you have to keep that in mind and use a larger car on longer trips. The quality of the materials are SUPERB!! Everything is extremely easy to use and perfectly located. Driving it on back roads is an awesome and relaxing experience. The short wheelbase, powerful engine and excellent suspension makes you feel like you are driving a Formula 1. It hugs the asphalt on every curve and the feedback from the steering wheel is outstanding. This is my 2nd year with the car and I'm loving everything about it.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Goldilocks car: just right!
I was considering trading my 2014 S4 for a 2017 A4, but the annoying center display and contradictory options packages eliminated the A4. I then turned to the A3, which I had thought would be too small: I was wrong, at least for the way I use my car (mostly local driving, usually only with one passenger). I bought a 2.0 Quattro Premium Plus with the sport package, and it accelerates much better than I expected, nearly as well as my S4 did (being smaller and much lighter helps in that regard). As one expects of Audi, the fit and finish, inside and out, is excellent. As far as driving dynamics are concerned, it is very responsive and nimble, feeling much like my Porsche Boxster. Given its smaller size, it may not suit those who have to carry a lot of cargo, or those who have to carry more than one passenger. It may also not be the best car for those who drive a lot of highway miles, due to its short wheelbase. Overall, however, I recommend it highly to those people looking for a sporty, high quality smaller car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Small Luxury at reasonable price
After having BMWs to Audis (I even did a brief stint in a honda accord, yuck) I found this to be the most likable. I loved my a4 and s4, but due to older age, needed something brand new, didn't want to sacrifice acceleration or comfort. The a3 is noticeably smaller than the a4 of today, same size as the a4 of previous generations. My wife and I fit up front perfectly and comfortably and my 100lb lab in the back. Plenty of trunk space. What attracts me is the fact that it still feels almost as fast as my b8 s4, with the fuel economy that doesn't hurt the wallet. Really the only downside is getting black, I was her a lot. I urge any and everyone to just take a test drive, Great commuter car, fantastic weekend car to the country with the wonderful panoramic sunroof. Skip the nav, your iPhone can do everything anyways. Do get an upgraded stereo. I have basic (audi concert) it sucks when i want to jam I have it turned almost 85-90. Get bose or B&O.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A3
Related Used 2016 Audi A3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4