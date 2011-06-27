Used 2016 Audi A3 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Awesome convertible - Tricky transmission*
This is my first Audi. I had a VW Polo before that I really loved and this Audi rides even better (sure more power, better transmission....). My biggest concern about this car is the transmission while maneuvering. most specifically when shifting from Reverse to Drive, it always makes a funny noise and you can feel that something went wrong. After a while you get used to it and if you are patient enough to wait 3 seconds it wont happen. I was really surprise that nobody reported this issue on the previous reviews. Different from what most people say about not using the back seat, I have a 19 months baby that loves to ride with the top down. Yes, space is limited but you have to keep that in mind and use a larger car on longer trips. The quality of the materials are SUPERB!! Everything is extremely easy to use and perfectly located. Driving it on back roads is an awesome and relaxing experience. The short wheelbase, powerful engine and excellent suspension makes you feel like you are driving a Formula 1. It hugs the asphalt on every curve and the feedback from the steering wheel is outstanding. This is my 2nd year with the car and I'm loving everything about it.
Great Handing Good Acceleration with Good Mileage
Mine is a Prestige level Cab and I am basing my review on that. Handling is great. Mine has the sport package with larger wheels and tighter suspension. Steering is precise and gets more so with speed. Quattro makes a difference both on dry pavement and when winter weather is bad. When weather is good it largely eliminates torque steering under high acceleration that is an issue with most front wheel drive cars. Quality of materials inside is great. I particularly like the simplification of controls and lack of clutter. There is no inside gas cap or trunk release even. The former is not needed as the cover still locks when the car is locked. Lack of the latter makes it difficult for someone else not familiar with where to release the trunk to open it. I find the seats to be too hard. It is not an issue on normal drives but on longer drives the seats can become uncomfortable. That brings up one shortcoming. The Cab did not on this year have power seats. I am usually the only driver, so perhaps that is not as important to me as to others with frequent multiple drivers. In later model years they have corrected that. Music is important to me and the B and O sound system (standard on Prestige and optional on other trims) sounds great. It has a very natural sound and enough power that at 75 MPH with the top down still sounds clean and balanced. That said, sedans have a sub-woofer but the Cab does not. IMO it is not right to have fewer standards on a more expensive model. Nevertheless the cab has an amp with a channel for every speaker and each is balanced to the speaker and environment. This is the second best factory upgrade system I have heard. There are fewer choices on convertibles than there were before. One nice thing about German convertibles is the roll bar that will be deployed if the car senses a roll over. There are roll bars that deploy behind the rear head rests if that is sensed. I view that is important. Open air driving is fun in the right weather. But I do not want to do that without safety. From a looks standpoint, I have had more compliments from strangers on this car than any I have owned before. My wife, who thinks anything that will get you there that does not need repairs frequently, thinks my choice of cars is based on other people’s comments. It is not, but I still do like the compliments.
Fantastic!
This car is classy and so much fun to drive. The A3 is for someone who wants luxury and affordability.
Love my Audi!
I absolutely love the way my new car hugs the road when I drive. It drives like a dream! The stereo is great too, I can hear it perfectly clear with the top down!
Great but Place of CD poor
CD should be like the A5. Putting it inside the glove compartment is poor. The blind or land change light is excellent !!!! The change to your songs is poor. This too should be put in your glove compartment not in the instrument next to your hand. That part should be open to keys etc. My A5 was far better !!!
