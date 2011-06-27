Used 2012 Audi A3 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Evan F. , 04/17/2020 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

I just purchased this after a test drive of over 250 miles over several days. I went up a very long grade from Knoxville to just past Mohawk up I-81. It got 39.9 mpg Hwy and 34.8 city mpg. The PPI (inspection) was free: bled front brakes, test drove and put it up on rack, inspected motor (TDI) and battery, checked tranny, tires, fluids, interior electronics and all of independent suspension. It past with flying colors. I was advised it would be a great purchase at 11044.80 out the door. New tires are on it. The one thing we noticed was the road. It runs quite on the road but you really can feel it with the S-Line suspension. We are putting in a Jetta suspension (coil over struts, front springs rear shocks and rear springs) on it. The bushings and McPherson sway bar are like new so we will leave as is. The ride will be higher, but smoother. I am older so don't need the lower curve hugging racing qualities the lower suspension has which tight and responsive. The seats are extremely comfortable up front. The passenger has ample leg room and both seats are heated. They go flat for rest stops. It took a while to figure out how to use trip computer and all the screens. The controls are on the end of the washer control stick. You can't see the cruise control stick as it is blocked from view by the steering wheel and just behind the turn signal arm. It is easy to use once you get used to its position. The turn signal has a 3 signal function when barely pressed it gives three quick light ups. I am not sure why this function exists? What does this does I have no idea? Anyone else have an idea why? The mirrors can be folded for tight parking areas. The driver seat has power everything and is easy to use and find that sweet spot for comfortable driving. The heater in it took a bit to figure out, but it is great for my 10 surgery back!!! It feels Soooo good!!! I found with my fused back from the S1-T11 that if I stepped backwards with my right foot into to car first it makes getting in much easier. Otherwise I have to put the seat all the way down and all the way back to get out and in. Stepping in backwards saves my seat position and simplifies getting in and out. The telescoping/tilt wheel has little movement, but seat positioning with power function quickly utilizes this weakness and makes it a plus. This seat makes everything just right for me. I am 5'4 1/2" so finding the sweet comfortable spot is hard for me. This A3 allows me to do it in no time with little effort. The black interior/exterior shows the dirt and how. I am thinking on having it painted and carrying a rechargeable hand vacuum. The spare is full size, but the 80/mile 50 MPH type but full deep treaded. I plan on getting a full size rim and tire and rotate it with the other new tires. Cost for rim and stem about $249 delivered. Not bad. Tire is about $75 for 30,000 miles so, $324 for a real spare tire. The jack and tools are right in the back just in front of the tire with some tools to its right. The back has a cover that lowers and raises when the hatch opens with the click of the FOB and there are 2 of them and an actual third key! FOBs are programable for optimal air control. Each driver can have their year round temperature set for their FOB. When they get in the car will automatically set the temperature to their cozy atmosphere. Dual controls allow the front passenger to set their own. There are no back vents. The back seats are comfortable, but snug. The arm rest mechanism is easily broken as mine was when I bought it! Now I have to reach into the back of its top to release the arm rest so it detaches and lowers. Not a problem. This release is not made well so breaks easily. I not sure I am going to replace it. Looks like the whole top will have to be replaced including the cushion to fix The storage area in back is smaller that the Jetta, but quite ample. The vents, knobs and what not resemble a cockpit and were designed that way. They are easy to reach and use. The manual is easy to read and for the most part very helpful. Access to the 12 volt power and auxiliary input is under the front seat arm rest and accessed through a sliding panel to the rear. I can listen to my cassettes on a remote deck now!!! The TDI can be opened by the release just forward of the left knee. The motor hesitates at the start unless in sport position. It is easy to access all the fluids. This car has 34260 miles and purrs like a kitten. It's quite responsive when you need to punch it and holds hills well with no decrease in speed. It nibbles away at the oil so keep an eye on it and carry extra with you just above the spare tire. Put a 1/8th inch cut out of particle/card board and this will give you about 7 inches of ample storage area besides the pockets provided pockets. Great car! Will update later.