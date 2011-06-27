Estimated values
1991 Audi 200 quattro Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$513
|$1,166
|$1,520
|Clean
|$457
|$1,041
|$1,358
|Average
|$344
|$792
|$1,033
|Rough
|$232
|$542
|$708
