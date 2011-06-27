Used 1990 Audi 200 Wagon Consumer Reviews
the perfect car (almost)
Very good all around vehicle. Great performance considering it's GVWR of over two tons. Puts most V8 powered SUVs,trucks and lesser cars ... including some newer 3 series BMWs to shame on the highway and especially in the mountains thanks to the turbocharged engine that is almost immune to altitude here in Colorado.
The greatest winter car ever but...
Put a set of snow tires on this car and you will never fear winter driving again. I can tell you that this car has saved my family's life in at least one major driving disaster (trailer sliding over the centerline in snow) and many smaller ones. This car with snowtires will leave SUV's and every other car on the road far, far back (even Subarus, not all all- wheel drives are created equal). You'll still be on the road after the SUV's have rolled because of their high center of gravity. There is a downside though and that's frequent, expensive maintenance. Very expensive maintenance.
Faaast Family Wagon!
This is still a great looking car, evenat 15 years old! Smooth, tight, fast andresponsive handling make this a joy todrive. Tracks like a slot car and blowsnewer cars out of the water. I love it!
Audi wagon
Reliable when kept well maintained. Parts can be expensive but this vehicle has been a great car. Drives better than the majority of new cars.
Sponsored cars related to the 200
Related Used 1990 Audi 200 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner