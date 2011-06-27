Used 1990 Audi 200 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Very good all around vehicle. Great performance considering it's GVWR of over two tons. Puts most V8 powered SUVs,trucks and lesser cars ... including some newer 3 series BMWs to shame on the highway and especially in the mountains thanks to the turbocharged engine that is almost immune to altitude here in Colorado.

moray1 , 05/13/2004

Put a set of snow tires on this car and you will never fear winter driving again. I can tell you that this car has saved my family's life in at least one major driving disaster (trailer sliding over the centerline in snow) and many smaller ones. This car with snowtires will leave SUV's and every other car on the road far, far back (even Subarus, not all all- wheel drives are created equal). You'll still be on the road after the SUV's have rolled because of their high center of gravity. There is a downside though and that's frequent, expensive maintenance. Very expensive maintenance.