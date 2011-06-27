  1. Home
Used 1990 Audi 200 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 200
4.3
4 reviews
the perfect car (almost)

wulfy, 11/04/2003
Very good all around vehicle. Great performance considering it's GVWR of over two tons. Puts most V8 powered SUVs,trucks and lesser cars ... including some newer 3 series BMWs to shame on the highway and especially in the mountains thanks to the turbocharged engine that is almost immune to altitude here in Colorado.

The greatest winter car ever but...

moray1, 05/13/2004
Put a set of snow tires on this car and you will never fear winter driving again. I can tell you that this car has saved my family's life in at least one major driving disaster (trailer sliding over the centerline in snow) and many smaller ones. This car with snowtires will leave SUV's and every other car on the road far, far back (even Subarus, not all all- wheel drives are created equal). You'll still be on the road after the SUV's have rolled because of their high center of gravity. There is a downside though and that's frequent, expensive maintenance. Very expensive maintenance.

Faaast Family Wagon!

loretta greene, 03/23/2005
This is still a great looking car, evenat 15 years old! Smooth, tight, fast andresponsive handling make this a joy todrive. Tracks like a slot car and blowsnewer cars out of the water. I love it!

Audi wagon

blm, 10/16/2005
Reliable when kept well maintained. Parts can be expensive but this vehicle has been a great car. Drives better than the majority of new cars.

