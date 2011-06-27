1990 Audi 200 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,775
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
No changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Audi 200.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Bob Shelley,07/12/2005
after 15 yrs and 138k miles I am deeply saddened to let my 200 go. the car is gorgeous with pearl paint and a dream to drive. Repairs are pretty expensive however, and with a 16 yr old starting to drive, I'd like something with better mileage and dual airbags. I will miss this car
AK200,03/29/2009
Performs better than any vehicle out there I will not even talk about any two wheel drive vehicles or 4w drive cars, the quattro is the best designed 4w drive system so it will perform better than most/all SUV's, remember this is Alaska the most extreme cold/snow state, comfortable and roomy, economy better than any vehicle in its class/weight, you cannot ever get it stuck if you tried, interior is very quiet due to double rubber seals around the doors, exterior is aerodynamic and I know what that means (work on airplanes), built quality for being a 1990 it does not have any rust on it, I have never been stranded anywhere nothing has ever broken on it to the point that you can't get to where you are going.
907,04/07/2009
This is a pretty Nice car. Would like it to be a lot quicker and faster. I know 130 isnt fast enough. I'm gonna stiffen the suspention a little and chip it. Maybe some other things. Parts are not as expensive as Mercedes or BMW but still pricey.
wulfy,11/04/2003
Very good all around vehicle. Great performance considering it's GVWR of over two tons. Puts most V8 powered SUVs,trucks and lesser cars ... including some newer 3 series BMWs to shame on the highway and especially in the mountains thanks to the turbocharged engine that is almost immune to altitude here in Colorado.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
