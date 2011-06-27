Used 1990 Audi 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews

I love my Audi Bob Shelley , 07/12/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful after 15 yrs and 138k miles I am deeply saddened to let my 200 go. the car is gorgeous with pearl paint and a dream to drive. Repairs are pretty expensive however, and with a 16 yr old starting to drive, I'd like something with better mileage and dual airbags. I will miss this car Report Abuse

The best vehicle AK200 , 03/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Performs better than any vehicle out there I will not even talk about any two wheel drive vehicles or 4w drive cars, the quattro is the best designed 4w drive system so it will perform better than most/all SUV's, remember this is Alaska the most extreme cold/snow state, comfortable and roomy, economy better than any vehicle in its class/weight, you cannot ever get it stuck if you tried, interior is very quiet due to double rubber seals around the doors, exterior is aerodynamic and I know what that means (work on airplanes), built quality for being a 1990 it does not have any rust on it, I have never been stranded anywhere nothing has ever broken on it to the point that you can't get to where you are going.

907 907 , 04/07/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a pretty Nice car. Would like it to be a lot quicker and faster. I know 130 isnt fast enough. I'm gonna stiffen the suspention a little and chip it. Maybe some other things. Parts are not as expensive as Mercedes or BMW but still pricey.

Needs attention, but well worth it. FatPanda , 02/17/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I wanted a sports car originally, but this car was a good deal, in great shape, and I haven't been disappointed since. Despite being FWD and somewhat porky, it rewards aggressive driving in true German fashion. The turboed 5-cylider engine flings this big beast down the road with massive authority. Repairs are fairly expensive, requiring lots of speical-order parts, but infrequent. Looking for a family sedan that's fun to drive? This one is an absolute steal. Comfy, sporty, and good-looking to boot. Looking for a cheap tuner car? Look elsewhere: Aftermarket and replacement parts are hard to come by, and usually very expensive.